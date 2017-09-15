Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
Ming-Chi Kuo Says iPhone X Unlikely to Reach Supply-Demand Balance Until Next Year
In his latest research note with KGI Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said customer demand for the iPhone X won't be fully met until at least the first half of 2018 due to supply constraints.
We believe the fullscreen design and facial recognition features will drive replacement demand for the iPhone X. However, due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won't be fully met before 1H18. We revise down our forecast for 2017F iPhone X shipments from 45-50 million to around 40 million units, but we therefore revise up our 2018 iPhone X shipment estimate to 80-90 million units.In fewer words, getting an iPhone X in your hands may prove especially challenging this holiday shopping season.
In addition to supply constraints, Kuo said the reason why iPhone X pre-orders won't begin for another six weeks is likely because Apple doesn't want to cannibalize sales of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today. The devices launch Friday, September 22.
Earlier this week, Kuo said Apple's iPhone X production was less than 10,000 units per day, but the yield may be increasing as Apple ramps up mass production. He anticipated the iPhone X will remain in "severe short supply for a while."
Kuo also anticipated that a gold iPhone X would encounter some production problems and initially be available only in "extremely low volume," or launch at a later date, but Apple said the iPhone X comes only in Silver and Space Gray.
In today's research note, he said the lack of a gold color echoes his production concerns, but he didn't elaborate if he still thinks the iPhone X will eventually be released in gold like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Fairly obvious iPhone x launch was delayed not to completely kill the iPhone 8.
that said, I cannot wait to get the silver iPhone X, upgrading with my network provider so certainly not buying it outright lool
The iPhone X was delayed because they can't make enough of them fast enough.
Years into the making, and Timmy still couldn't secure a successful launch. I wouldn't expect anything less from the guy who was brought in to Apple by SJ for his expertise in operations.
This is not a fair statement. You can't state that Cook could not secure a successful launch, because the iPhone X has not even launched yet. If that means it takes longer for the iPhone X to launch, I don't want a rushed product to begin with. Not to mention, this is not going to stop the iPhone X from selling any less. This iPhone will sell out in under three minutes or less, and be the most successful iPhone likely ever.
:D
I hope this doesn't come off as trollish, it's just a question, but does MacRumors have some sort of connection/relationship with Ming-Chi Kuo/KGI?
Just a sexual one.
I hope this doesn't come off as trollish, it's just a question, but does MacRumors have some sort of connection/relationship with Ming-Chi Kuo/KGI?
Ming Kuo likely makes his predictions based off insider supplier relations, and then he releases his statement based off his predictions. MacRumors just reports Ming Kuos predictions as any other tech site would. Nonetheless, he has a very accurate track record and I wouldn't say he is any less wrong here with this prediction either with the iPhone X supply.
Definitely won't deter anyone?
iPhone 8 has no notch - it's better already! The notch on the iPhone X is enough to deter me, before I've even looked at the price.
[ Read All Comments ]