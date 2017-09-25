Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
iPhone 8 Adoption Expectedly Lower After First Weekend of Sales as Customers Await iPhone X
During the first weekend of sales, the devices combined for an estimated 0.7 percent market share of all iPhone models, the lowest since the iPhone 5s in 2013, according to mobile engagement platform Localytics.
With an estimated 0.4 percent market share, the iPhone 8 Plus recorded higher first weekend adoption than any Plus-sized iPhone ever, as demand continues to shift towards the larger 5.5-inch smartphone.
It is important to note the data does not represent actual sales of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but measures users who have received the devices and started using one of the 37,000 apps integrated with the Localytics SDK.
The slow start for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is unsurprising, as the type of customers who would rush to purchase a new iPhone during the first weekend are likely waiting for the iPhone X to launch in November.
"Apple is betting big on the iPhone X, and so far it looks like consumers may be doing the same," said Localytics.
Apple stopped releasing first weekend sales numbers for new iPhone models last year, as demand typically outweighs supply, so the company feels it is no longer a representative metric for investors or customers.
In years past, we've announced how many new iPhones had been sold as of the first weekend following launch. But as we have expanded our distribution through carriers and resellers to hundreds of thousands of locations around the world, we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer pre-order that we will sell out of iPhone 7.iOS 11's estimated 22 percent adoption is also lower than previous versions through the first six days of availability.
These initial sales will be governed by supply, not demand, and we have decided that it is no longer a representative metric for our investors and customers. Therefore we won’t be releasing a first-weekend number any longer.
These numbers may or may not be completely accurate, but together with shorter lines reported at Apple retail stores on iPhone 8 launch day, there is an overall sense there will be overwhelming demand for the iPhone X.
Tag: Localytics
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Not that I'll be buying the ugly X phone either though.
Lack of any wow features, is also a major factor - wireless charging has been around for so long, there's a long established standard, so Apple isn't really blazing any trails with the 8 compared to other competitors.
I'm not buying into the "everybody is waiting for the iPhone X" excuse.
Exactly this, I think that one is just too expensive, I actually hopes it sells way less than Apple is expecting so they might consider pricing on new iPhones, they just got too expensive in the last few years.
Gonna be a lot of disappointed people when the X sells out in 3 seconds, and will continue to be sold out through Christmas.will that be because of demand, or Apple's inability to produce the iPhone X in sufficient quantities or both? I think there will be demand, but at 1,000 its not going to be as high as other phone launches, but because of the manufacturing issues and/or delays supplies will be severely constrained.
He will get up on stage and with a straight face say he's overwhelmed by the amazing response to the new phone and could not be more delighted with how much people love them.
I'm not buying into the "everybody is waiting for the iPhone X" excuse.There's a lot of that, to be sure, but I think its also the fact that you can buy a iPhone 7 for less money from Apple, and the 8 doesn't really give you anything more.
Those numbers are actually pretty good, considering the situation. But all here will deem gloom and doom.
I'm not buying into the "everybody is waiting for the iPhone X" excuse.
This is an accurate concern. There is simply no data to suggest “customers are waiting for the X”. Given that iPhone 7 sales declined from past years, we just don’t know the cause of lowers iPhone 8 sales yet.
[ Read All Comments ]