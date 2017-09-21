New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Turnout for iPhone 8 Launch in Australia 'Bleak' as Customers Hold Out for Upcoming iPhone X
The iPhone 8 launch in Sydney saw "a bleak turnout," reports Reuters, with fewer than 30 people lining up outside of the Sydney Apple Store on George Street. In past years, hundreds of people have lined up for new iPhones on release day.
Apple customers on Twitter have also noted shorter lines in other locations.
This is the extent of the line up for the new iPhone in Brisbane. Just a dozen deep. Clearly not as much excitement as in previous years. pic.twitter.com/iJGg6S3k3Z— S Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) September 21, 2017
Ahead of a standard launch, pre-order supplies of new iPhones often sell out online, but that was not the case with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Hours after the two devices became available for sale, there was still plenty of stock, with September 22 delivery dates available either online or with in-store pickup.
Many customers appear to be waiting for the higher-cost iPhone X, Apple's new flagship device that will become available for pre-order on October 27. Priced starting at $999, the device features an edge-to-edge OLED display, upgraded cameras, and a new facial recognition system.
Supplies of the iPhone X are rumored to be extremely constrained, and it's been suggested that Apple will not be able to supply adequate amounts of the devices to meet demand until well into 2018.
I had to setup the displays and get the store ready for want Apple said was going to be a major launch. I had to plan the thing at our store. I spent all night making sure everything was perfect.
We dropped the curtains and there were 4 people at the mall wanting to get iPhones on launch day for the Verizon iPhone. And things didn’t get significantly better over the day.
In before all the “they’re not holding off for the X, they’re not upgrading/switching to android. It’s too expensive & the notch is stupid.” comments :rolleyes:
Well, it's certainly the case for me.
I wonder what Steve would say if he saw this.
Think he would let Tim do this?
Could be worse. I worked for Apple when Verizon first got the iPhone.
Still one of my favorite iphone launches
