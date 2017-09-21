New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Turnout for iPhone 8 Launch in Australia 'Bleak' as Customers Hold Out for Upcoming iPhone X

Thursday September 21, 2017 8:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already available for purchase in countries like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and China, and in Sydney, one of the first cities where the two devices became available, lines were short and there was little demand for the new smartphones.


The iPhone 8 launch in Sydney saw "a bleak turnout," reports Reuters, with fewer than 30 people lining up outside of the Sydney Apple Store on George Street. In past years, hundreds of people have lined up for new iPhones on release day.

Apple customers on Twitter have also noted shorter lines in other locations.

The perceived lack of demand for the iPhone 8 and mixed reviews about the device caused Apple stock to fall as low as $152.75 on Thursday. Hints of demand issues first popped up last Friday, when iPhone 8 pre-orders kicked off.

Ahead of a standard launch, pre-order supplies of new iPhones often sell out online, but that was not the case with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Hours after the two devices became available for sale, there was still plenty of stock, with September 22 delivery dates available either online or with in-store pickup.

Many customers appear to be waiting for the higher-cost iPhone X, Apple's new flagship device that will become available for pre-order on October 27. Priced starting at $999, the device features an edge-to-edge OLED display, upgraded cameras, and a new facial recognition system.

Supplies of the iPhone X are rumored to be extremely constrained, and it's been suggested that Apple will not be able to supply adequate amounts of the devices to meet demand until well into 2018.

Avatar
kevmclane
1 hour ago at 08:50 pm
In before all the “they’re not holding off for the X, they’re not upgrading/switching to android. It’s too expensive & the notch is stupid.” comments :rolleyes:
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
allenvanhellen
1 hour ago at 08:52 pm
Slap an OLED panel across the whole front of the iPhone SE and sell it for the price of the 8 and they’d have huge demand.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
HardRain
1 hour ago at 08:51 pm
Hold out for X, or just not not getting another iPhone this year?
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Sevanw
1 hour ago at 08:54 pm
Hahaaaa, they look embarrassed to be there. Lol. And what happens when the lines for the X are also bleak? You're only assuming everyone is waiting for the X.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
star_nerdy
1 hour ago at 08:52 pm
Could be worse. I worked for Apple when Verizon first got the iPhone.

I had to setup the displays and get the store ready for want Apple said was going to be a major launch. I had to plan the thing at our store. I spent all night making sure everything was perfect.

We dropped the curtains and there were 4 people at the mall wanting to get iPhones on launch day for the Verizon iPhone. And things didn’t get significantly better over the day.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
DamoTheBrave
1 hour ago at 08:51 pm

In before all the “they’re not holding off for the X, they’re not upgrading/switching to android. It’s too expensive & the notch is stupid.” comments :rolleyes:


Well, it's certainly the case for me.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
donster28
1 hour ago at 08:50 pm
I'm not at all surprised. The iPhone X is more anticipated than the 7s...oh sorry... 8.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Jetfire
1 hour ago at 09:08 pm
Saw this problem when Apple started to make colored iPhones. Used to be one iPhone with only storage size being the difference. They you had different carrier models plus storage size. Then color, carrier and storage size. Then physical sizes, color, carrier, and storage size. Then old models, se, color carrier and storage size. Now two new flagship models, physical size, old models, se, color, carrier and storage size. Watch is even worse.

I wonder what Steve would say if he saw this.

Think he would let Tim do this?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 08:54 pm
CNET | iPhone X: Forget the experts, here’s what real people think ('https://www.cnet.com/news/iphone-x-forget-the-experts-heres-what-real-people-think/')
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
51 minutes ago at 09:18 pm

Could be worse. I worked for Apple when Verizon first got the iPhone.

I had to setup the displays and get the store ready for want Apple said was going to be a major launch. I had to plan the thing at our store. I spent all night making sure everything was perfect.

We dropped the curtains and there were 4 people at the mall wanting to get iPhones on launch day for the Verizon iPhone. And things didn’t get significantly better over the day.


Still one of my favorite iphone launches

[MEDIA=youtube]7XCecQDnddY[/MEDIA]
Rating: 2 Votes

