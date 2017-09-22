Target Begins Notifying Some Apple Watch Series 3 Pre-Order Customers That Shipments Will Be Delayed

Target customers this morning began pointing out on Twitter, through tipster emails, and in our forums that their Apple Watch Series 3 orders have been delayed, unfortunately mirroring similar events that plagued many Target pre-order customers for the Series 2 model last year. The affected users were originally promised a delivery window surrounding today's launch day, or soon after, and Target has now pushed some orders back by weeks, landing between October 10 and October 13 for a few customers.
Target hasn't officially yet commented on the shipping delays. All customers affected appear to have pre-ordered the Series 3 device on or around September 15 (the first date they were available to pre-order), and were subsequently given delivery estimates for today's launch or early next week. One customer has canceled their Target order and ordered the Apple Watch Series 3 from Best Buy, with a delivery estimate of next week on Tuesday, September 26.
Last year both Target and Best Buy delayed the orders of many customers' Apple Watch Series 2 devices, and both companies ended up offering affected users a $50 gift card to use at each respective retailer's physical or online store. If delays are widespread again this year, it's possible that Target will offer some kind of compensation for those suffering from Series 3 delays.
Target explained in 2016 that it was facing delays in receiving Series 2 models from Apple at the time, leading to inventory shortages and slipping delivery estimates. When and if Target comments on the matter, we'll update this article with any new information.
