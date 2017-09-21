Expanded watchOS 4 Heart Rate Monitoring Features Not Available on Original Apple Watch

Thursday September 21, 2017 5:00 PM PDT by Juli Clover
watchOS 4 introduces an expanded Heart Rate app that's able to track your current heart rate, your resting heart rate, average heart rate while walking, and your recovery rate after exercising, providing more information about your overall health. It's also able to send alerts if it detects a heart rate above 120 when you're not exercising.


These features are available on the new Apple Watch Series 3 models and the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 1 models that were introduced in 2016, but some of the features are not available original Apple Watch models sold in 2015.

As Twitter users discovered after downloading watchOS 4 earlier this week, the original Apple Watch is only able to display current heart rate with a much simpler interface for the heart rate app, with no sign of resting heart rate or average walking heart rate. The app does offer the graph and alerts if a high heart rate is detected, though.

Original Apple Watch image via @jgirl125a

It's not entirely clear why the original Apple Watch doesn't offer the full range of heart rate features, but it may be due to hardware limitations. The first Apple Watch offers an original S1 processor, which has since been significantly upgraded in Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 updates, and its battery life is not as robust.

Apple discontinued the original Apple Watch in 2016 when the Series 2 was introduced, replacing it with the Series 1 Apple Watch. The Series 1 model is similar to the original Apple Watch, but features an upgraded S1P processor. The Series 2 Apple Watch uses an S2 processor, and the Series 3 Apple Watch uses an S3 processor.

Avatar
powerbook911
9 minutes ago at 05:13 pm
Yeah I bought what was it $1149 Stainless Black original watch. It is a bummer, but it works ok otherwise.

I don't think it's the end of the world, but first gen apple devices sure do get cut off sooner.
Rating: 1 Votes
antglin
antglin
14 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
Ugh Apple, seriously? I'm an owner of the stainless steel 1st gen Apple Watch and I'm not looking for an upgrade yet since it's in a pretty good condition. Why should my watch not get the watchOS 4 features if my watch's hardware is practically identical to Apple Watch Series 1 except for the faster processor. Ridiculous!

I would rather have Apple remove other useless features like ToyStory Watch faces and let me use a feature that I was actually looking forward to.

I would rather have Apple remove other useless features like ToyStory Watch faces and let me use a feature that I was actually looking forward to.
Rating: 1 Votes
