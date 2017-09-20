New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Apple Shares Several New Videos Highlighting Revamped App Store in iOS 11
iOS 11 introduces an entirely revamped App Store that features a new "Today" screen for app discovery and separate sections for apps and games to make it easier to design content. It's a major change, and to highlight some of the new features, Apple today released a series of YouTube videos showing off the App Store.
The first video is almost 40 seconds in length and focuses primarily on the Today section of the App Store with its app recommendations, developer stories, tips and tricks for using apps, and Game of the Day and App of the Day.
Subsequent short videos are designed to show off some of the specific Today section features like the making of Monument Valley 2, the best apps for sneakerheads, and tips for karaoke-ing at home.
Apple puts a lot of focus on the iOS App Store in iOS 11, especially with its move to eliminate the App Store from iTunes on the desktop. The iOS App Store is now the sole portal for discovering and managing app content on iOS devices.
Apple updates the "Today" section of the App Store on a daily basis to introduce new content, and there continue to be detailed app and game recommendations in other sections of the App Store. To get the new App Store, iOS 11, released yesterday, is required.
