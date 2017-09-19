Things 3 for iOS Updated With Siri Integration and Drag and Drop Support

Popular to-do app Things 3 was today updated to version 3.2, adding full support for iOS 11 and watchOS 4 along with a few new key features like Siri integration and support for Drag and Drop.
With Siri integration, it's now possible to interact directly with Things on iOS devices and the Apple Watch using Apple's built-in personal assistant. Siri can do things like create a new task, add reminders, search for tags, and open up a specific list in the Things app.
On the iPad, Things is gaining support for the Drag and Drop feature introduced in iOS 11. iPad users will be able to drop content into Things from other apps as new to-dos or in the notes section of existing to-dos.
A third major new feature coming to Things is support for third-party app link detection. Links from third-party apps will now be tappable, so you can link to a file in other apps like Evernote or Ulysses and then get back to those files with a tap.
Things 3 can be downloaded from the App Store. The iPad version is priced at $19.99 [Direct Link], while the iPhone version (which includes Apple watch support) is priced at $9.99. [Direct Link]
