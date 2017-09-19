'IKEA Place' Augmented Reality Furniture App Hits the App Store

Following the release of iOS 11, IKEA's much-anticipated augmented reality app has been released on the App Store.
Called IKEA Place, the app lets you browse through a wide selection of IKEA products, all of which can be placed right in your home using the new augmented reality functionality built into iOS 11.
Chairs, tables, sofas, storage solutions, and more are available. IKEA has added more than 2,000 items from its catalog.
When you first download IKEA Place, you'll be instructed to scan the room with the camera so the app can get an idea of the layout. From there, you can browse through the furniture collection and see how items fit into a room.
Items can be rotated and moved around in a room so you can get an idea of the size of a piece of furniture relative to what's already in the room.
Multiple pieces of furniture can be added to the app at the same time, and there's an option to take a photograph that can be saved to the camera roll or shared.
The IKEA Place catalog includes product descriptions, organization by category, and information on pricing. There's also a link at the top of each item that directs you to the IKEA website so a purchase can be made.
IKEA Place can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Ikea