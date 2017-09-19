Apple Updates Swift Playgrounds With New Augmented Reality Challenge

Swift Playgrounds, the Apple-designed iPad app that aims to teach children and adults of all ages how to code using the Swift programming language, was today updated to version 1.6 alongside the release of iOS 11.
The new Swift Playgrounds update introduces a new Augmented Reality challenge that uses ARKit in iOS 11 to showcase Byte's virtual world within the real world. Byte is a Swift Playgrounds character that's used to guide students through the coding process.
Swift Playgrounds now allows students to access the iPad camera in their code, and errors that are in code are more clearly explained for a better understanding of the mistakes that have been made.
Swift Playgrounds can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
The new Swift Playgrounds update introduces a new Augmented Reality challenge that uses ARKit in iOS 11 to showcase Byte's virtual world within the real world. Byte is a Swift Playgrounds character that's used to guide students through the coding process.
Swift Playgrounds now allows students to access the iPad camera in their code, and errors that are in code are more clearly explained for a better understanding of the mistakes that have been made.
Swift Playgrounds can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Swift Playgrounds