Apple Releases New iPad Pro Tutorial Videos Covering iOS 11 Features

Apple today uploaded several new tutorial videos designed to teach users about lesser-known features on the iPad Pro, including some features that were just introduced in iOS 11.
Apple's new videos cover copy and pasting across devices, retouching a photo using the Pixelmator app for iPad, and converting handwritten notes to text in the Notes app. Apple's Pixelmator tutorial video is the first time the company has released a tutorial for a third-party app.
Converting handwritten notes to text is a feature that was just introduced in iOS 11, but copy and pasting across devices is something that's been around since iOS 10. Pixelmator's retouching tools have also been available since before iOS 11, but the app will undoubtedly gain support for iOS 11 features like Drag and Drop.
Apple has released several tutorial-style videos in the past, teaching users how to use the camera features in the iPhone 7 and iOS 11 iPad Pro features like multi-tasking and using the new Dock.
