Apple Shares New Series of How To Videos Focusing on iPad and iOS 11
Apple today uploaded several iPad Pro how to videos to its YouTube channel, focusing on new features that are coming to the iPad in iOS 11. Each video is just under a minute in length and all of the videos were made in the same style -- with two hands demonstrating new iPad functionality.
There are six how to videos in total, covering the following features: mark up with Apple Pencil, multitasking, document scanning and signing, file management, drag and drop, and the new dock.
iOS 11 brings a ton of new features to the iPad, essentially introducing a whole new user interface, so it's no surprise that Apple has designed a series of videos to show off its capabilities. Some of these features, like the ones that require Apple Pencil, are limited to the iPad Pro, but others will be available on a wider range of iPads.
Apple's new operating system update is currently available to developers and public beta testers, but should be launching to the public soon. We expect Apple to release the update in September alongside new iPhones.
For a complete overview of what's new for the iPad in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup.
