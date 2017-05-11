Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Launches New Website and Videos Featuring iPhone 7 Photography Tutorials
Apple today launched a new iPhone 7 video series entitled "How to Shoot on iPhone 7," featuring a range of tutorial videos that it's uploaded both to a new website and to its YouTube channel.
There are five videos on YouTube, which are designed to teach iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners how to use the camera on their devices to capture various types of photos, including panoramas, portraits, action shorts, and more.
Each video is approximately 40 seconds in length and features a clear step-by-step tutorial on how to use each feature directly on the iPhone. For the Portrait Mode video, for example, step 1 is swiping over to Portrait Mode, while Step 2 is looking for the depth effect tag before taking the shot.
All of the videos are super simple and are going to be most useful for people who don't often use the camera or who haven't invested a lot of time in learning the features. Each video is just one or two steps, covering readily available photo features. The most complicated video, for example, covers taking a vertical panorama.
Apple's "How to Shoot on iPhone 7" website has a much wider range of videos, all of which might eventually be uploaded to YouTube.
The videos on Apple's website are more specific and could be useful even to those who are familiar with the iPhone camera, as they contain tips like shooting at the golden hour for the best light, shooting a backlit subject, capturing a group portrait, shooting with street light, capturing a unique angle, and many more.
1 hour ago at 04:28 pm
How about an iPhone videography series?
Step 1: Hold the iPhone in landscape mode
Step 1: Hold the iPhone in landscape mode
52 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
It's nice to see Apple giving such these lessons . Unfortunatly all Apple YouTube videos comments are disabled. I just wish they could open up the comments section so that people can share information.
lol you know the comments will be 1% helpful, 99% about how android is better, get a real camera and child labour in their factories...
56 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
10 photos per second...
extremely low...!
Having shot on film and then digital SLRs for the last 2 decades, this statement is kind of amusing.
1 hour ago at 04:30 pm
The native camera's Burst mode photo capture rate is extremely low, only ~ 10 photos per second.
There are significantly-better third-party apps for Action Shots !
There are significantly-better third-party apps for Action Shots !
