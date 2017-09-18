Waze Update for iOS Lets You Easily Control Spotify From Within Navigation App

Waze and Spotify today announced that an update previously launched on Android smartphones is now making its way to iOS devices, bringing Spotify music playback controls right into Waze's crowd-sourced navigation app. Conversely, you'll also be able to start Waze's GPS navigation from within the Spotify iOS app.
As long as the two apps are installed and you agree to link both accounts together, you'll gain access to a subset of Spotify controls in Waze. At the top of the navigation screen there will be a small Spotify icon, which you can tap to access playback controls, change playlists, and jump directly to Spotify.
Waze said that safety remains a priority with today's update, encouraging drivers to keep their iPhone docked with the app open nearby to focus on the road. Both Waze and Spotify mentioned that the new integration should help further combat distracted driving, thanks to a few streamlined features that reduce the need to toggle between multiple apps. These include automatic music playback when Waze navigation begins, only letting you browse playlists when the car is stopped, and more.
Both Waze and Spotify are available to download on the iOS App Store for free.
Finlay Clark, UK head of Waze, says: “We are delighted to team up with Spotify to create a new function that allows iOS Wazers to enjoy their favourite music, while being re-routed around traffic in real- time.Although the announcement came out of Waze's United Kingdom office, the company confirmed that its integration with Spotify is beginning to roll out globally today in markets that support both apps.
“Safety is our priority at Waze. By discouraging drivers from tapping their device to switch between apps while on the move, we believe this partnership presents a valuable way for drivers in the UK to use their favourite technologies whilst concentrating fully on the road ahead.”
