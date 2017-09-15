Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
LTE in Apple Watch Series 3 Models Only Works in Country of Purchase
With the LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 only available in a handful of countries at the current time, it might be tempting to purchase one in another country, but it won't work. Series 3 models appear to be limited to connectivity in their original country of purchase.
An Apple support representative who spoke to MacRumors reader Thomas said that an Apple Watch purchased in the U.S. online store will only work with the four carriers in the United States, perhaps due to hardware limitations.
Unlike iPhones, Apple Watch Series 3 models also support a limited number of LTE bands, another factor that contributes to no support between countries. In the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, for example, only bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, and 41 are supported.
LTE Apple Watch models are currently only available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States. Apple says availability will expand to other countries next year.
An Apple support representative who spoke to MacRumors reader Thomas said that an Apple Watch purchased in the U.S. online store will only work with the four carriers in the United States, perhaps due to hardware limitations.
"If you purchased one (an Apple Watch S3 GPS + Cellular) through the US Apple Online Store, it'll only work for the 4 US carriers. It wouldn't work internationally unfortunately. I'm not entirely sure what type of error it would show if you took a US Watch to Germany, but it wouldn't be compatible with Telekom".Additionally, Apple Watch Series 3 models do not support roaming outside of a provider's network coverage area, according to Apple's fine print, so roaming when traveling to another country is not supported.
Unlike iPhones, Apple Watch Series 3 models also support a limited number of LTE bands, another factor that contributes to no support between countries. In the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, for example, only bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, and 41 are supported.
LTE Apple Watch models are currently only available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States. Apple says availability will expand to other countries next year.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 3, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
34 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
This will not be welcomed by folks in Europe who have just received continental roaming rights.
24 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
Only 3.5% of the US population has EVER traveled abroad. But we should probably blow this up into a HUGE problem because EVERYONE has to have their watch to talk when they're traveling.
We couldn't talk on our watches before 9/22 but it's IMPOSSIBLE to travel without that ability after that date. Cancel my trip.
We couldn't talk on our watches before 9/22 but it's IMPOSSIBLE to travel without that ability after that date. Cancel my trip.
34 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
The 1 hour of battery life seems like the bigger issue. Without battery power, it won't even work in the country you bought the watch.
27 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
This is a travesty! How will I function not being able to speak from my wrist when I happen to forget my phone when I happen to be in a foreign country. What are we, barbarians?
36 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
This is rediculous.
29 minutes ago at 12:36 pm
Preorder canceled.
35 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Personally this is why I didn't buy it. I'll keep rocking the original till there is a compelling upgrade. Maybe next year.
36 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
I am sure that packing in so many items has its limits . Hoping to hear that these do not burn in their sim to lock in the first carrier selected, for the life of the watch.
37 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
The limitations are all coming out now, 1 hour battery life, no roaming. Wonder whats next?
Makes this far less desirable.
:-(
No doubt, the roaming issue will be fixed in the AppleWatch 4.
Makes this far less desirable.
:-(
No doubt, the roaming issue will be fixed in the AppleWatch 4.
35 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
how do you change carriers within a single country
[ Read All Comments ]