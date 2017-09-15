Apple Shares Video Highlighting Apple Music Streaming Over LTE on Apple Watch Series 3

Apple today uploaded a new Apple Watch Series 3 ad to its YouTube channel, highlighting the Apple Watch Series 3 and its upcoming Apple Music integration. The video was first shown on stage during Apple's iPhone-centric event earlier this week.
The ad features a skateboarder listening to music streamed from his Apple Watch to the AirPods while he performs a series of skateboard tricks.
With Apple Watch Series 3 models that feature cellular connectivity, Apple Music songs will be able to be streamed directly to the device over an LTE connection, no iPhone needed.
An Apple Music subscription and an iPhone 6 or later with the same service provider and wireless service plan are required to enable the Apple Music streaming feature on the Apple Watch Series 3.
Apple has not revealed how streaming music will affect the battery life on the Apple Watch. With most tasks over LTE, battery life is impacted. A phone call over LTE, for example, will drain the Apple Watch's battery in just an hour.
Apple says the Apple Music streaming feature is coming soon to the Apple Watch Series 3.
