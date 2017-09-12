New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Watch Series 3 Battery Lasts Up to 18 Hours, But Varies Based on Activity
Apple says its Apple Watch Series 3 offers "all-day battery life" with 18 hours of usage, but in some cases, the LTE model's battery will drain more quickly.
The 18-hour usage metric includes 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 30-minute workout with music playback, and on the LTE model, it includes 4 hours of LTE connection and 14 hours of connection to iPhone via Bluetooth.
When talking on the Apple Watch or working out, though, battery life is shorter when using an LTE connection.
The Series 3 Apple Watch offers 1 hour of battery life when talking to someone on the phone over LTE, or three hours when connected to the iPhone.
For audio playback when connected to the iPhone, the Apple Watch battery will last for up to 10 hours, which is an improvement over the Series 2 (6.5 hours). Apple does not mention how long the battery will last when listening to music over an LTE connection, but the Apple Watch Series 3 will support streaming from Apple Music without an iPhone.
When it comes to workouts, the Apple Watch battery will last for up to 10 hours during an indoor workout with an iPhone nearby, but that number drops for an outdoor workout sans iPhone. With just GPS activated, the battery in the Series 3 Apple Watch will last for five hours (the same battery life as the Series 2 with GPS on), and when connected to LTE and GPS the battery will last for four hours during an outdoor workout.
According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 3 will charge to 80 percent in one and a half hours and 100 percent in two hours using the included Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable. These charging numbers are identical to the Apple Watch Series 2.
Apple's Series 3 Apple Watch models will be available for pre-order on September 15, with the device launching on September 22. Pricing starts at $329 for non-LTE models, and $399 for LTE models.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 08:57 pm
The Series 3 Apple Watch offers 1 hour of battery life when talking to someone on the phone over LTEPeople thinking the Apple Watch will get FaceTime anytime soon are crazy. Even on my iPhone 7 FaceTime eats battery. If you’re holding out for it—don’t.
1 hour ago at 08:57 pm
Dramatic changes to battery life based on usage, as expected.
54 minutes ago at 09:10 pm
Reminds me of analog cellular days with 30 minutes/mo plans:
"Don't put me on hold. Talk fast. This is a cellular call !"
"Don't put me on hold. Talk fast. This is a cellular call !"
1 hour ago at 08:58 pm
you can see who really hates apple by the titles of these articles.
forbes: "APPLE WATCH ONLY LASTS 1 HOUR!"
macrumors: "APPLE WATCH LASTS 18 HOURS!"
forbes: "APPLE WATCH ONLY LASTS 1 HOUR!"
macrumors: "APPLE WATCH LASTS 18 HOURS!"
22 minutes ago at 09:43 pm
Why the red dot? It looks terrible.
41 minutes ago at 09:23 pm
Apple's Series 3.
Or Omnidroid v. 9?
1 hour ago at 08:57 pm
One hour of battery life?
Ugh.
But gotta start somewhere.
Ugh.
But gotta start somewhere.
1 hour ago at 09:02 pm
Not sure I fully understand those numbers, but ok.... It’s quite clear we need a battery breakthrough next. It’s got to be the next big thing in this industry.
19 minutes ago at 09:45 pm
This is already possible because of battery breakthroughs.
I'm predicting that the Apple Watch will become our phones in 5+ years and cell phones will become our PCs. You connect BT Headphones to the Apple Watch, you can make and receive calls. Replying to Texts/Tweets can be done via Siri: 'Hey Siri, read me my twitter feed' 'Reply to the_donYou Suck #MAGA'
If you need to look something up, or entertain yourself on a larger screen, you take out your 'cell phone' which is now just a LTE connected iOS device with a larger screen (i.e. iPad with LTE). The concept of a dedicated 'cellular phone' will disappear as more devices become LTE enabled.
This would be a post-pc word. Your daily interaction with technology is seamless. The problem is, a lot of this technology is still a few years away at the earliest. Such as the battery technology. You're going to need an Apple Watch that lasts a lot longer than 1 hour talk time for it to replace your phone. This is the baby steps towards abandoning the concept of a 'cell phone'. This is where I think Apple is 'thinking differently'
24 minutes ago at 09:40 pm
Is it hate or agenda?
Or whichever they think will grab attention
[ Read All Comments ]