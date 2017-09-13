New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Offering Pre-Approvals to iPhone Upgrade Program Customers Ahead of iPhone 8
Apple advises customers to open the Apple Store app on their current iPhone, choose their preferred iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus model, and get pre-approved for an iPhone Upgrade Program loan. The window to get pre-approved ends tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
Pre-approved customers can then return to the Apple Store app when iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders begin on Friday, September 15 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time to complete the process.
This year, it appears that iPhone Upgrade Program members will be able to use a Trade-in Kit with a prepaid shipping label to return their old iPhone to Apple, rather than being forced to visit an Apple Store to complete the upgrade process. The mail-in option should make this year's launch a less frustrating experience.
While the iPhone X is Apple's new flagship smartphone, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus shipping estimates could become lengthy soon after pre-orders begin, so getting pre-approved is highly recommended.
Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program lets customers upgrade to a new iPhone after they have made at least 12 payments towards their current iPhone and trade it in upon upgrading. The full cost of the iPhone and included AppleCare+ coverage is spread out over 24 months with zero percent interest.
Here's the monthly cost breakdown for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in the United States. The program is also available in the UK.
At this time, the pre-approval process doesn't appear to apply to the iPhone X, which can't be ordered until Friday, October 27.
(Thanks, Timothy!)
Tag: iPhone Upgrade Program
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I really cant believe the 8 has those bezels heading into 2018. If not doing the X, at a minimum give it something like the old Xperia XA. iPhone bezels are ancient.The bezels really aren't that bad... people are dramatic about it. The difference between the X and the 8's bezel is minimal.
So it sounds like this is only applicable to those currently enrolled in iPhone Upgrade Program and not new members?Right, appears to be for 'normal annual upgrades' only.
[doublepost=1505314285][/doublepost]
Ridiculous pricing. I long miss the days of subsidized iPhones. I'm still using my iPhone 5 which I paid $200 for. It has a cracked screen now and not the best battery, but in retrospect, it was the steal of a lifetime.Did you really not pay all/most of the difference on your carrier's fees?
Ridiculous pricing. I long miss the days of subsidized iPhones. I'm still using my iPhone 5 which I paid $200 for. It has a cracked screen now and not the best battery, but in retrospect, it was the steal of a lifetime.
Did they discount your monthly plan after you didn't take advantage of another subsidized phone purchase? If not, you have been effectively overpaying for your service and would have been better off upgrading and selling the old devices.
Wait do you feel bad for people who are stupid enough to buy something they can’t afford or do you feel bad for people who don’t need a new phone every year and go into debt because of it?
Let me ask you a Q. I can give you $1000 now, or I can give you $1000 in a year. What will you take?
Now is the right answer. You always want to have money now.
The pricing to buy outright or payments was the same. So why would I give my money now when I can pay as little as possible interest free and extend it out for as long as I can?
Buying it this way is not "someone who can't afford" it's someone that understands economics and knows how to play the game. Now, if someone doesn't pay off the balance and let's interest build up on them, that's another story
They do necessarily... Call Citizens One or Apple... they will confirm that every year, when you get a new phone, you are taking out a new loan on that phone, and there will be a hard inquiry every year before you are issued the new loan.I called Citizens and was told they don't do a hard inquiry unless you had issues with the previous loan, I.E. late payments, missed payments.
[ Read All Comments ]