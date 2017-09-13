Apple Watch Series 3's Nike+ Models Have Slightly Later October 5 Launch Date

While the Apple Watch Series 3 officially launches September 22 in the first wave of countries, those interested in Nike+ models will have to wait a bit longer.
In fine print, Apple announced that new Series 3 models of Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in limited quantities starting Thursday, October 5. Apple Watch Nike+ pre-orders still start September 15 like regular Series 3 models.
Apple Watch Nike+ comes with all the features of Apple Watch Series 3, including cellular, which lets you take calls, send messages, and soon stream Apple Music without needing to pair the watch to your iPhone.
Apple Watch Nike+ models have exclusive Nike watch faces designed specifically for Apple Watch, with digital and analog styles. You can launch the Nike+ Run Club app directly from the face by tapping the complication.
With just a tap, you can start an in-ear Audio Guided Run featuring the voice of a Nike+ Run Club coach, world-class athlete, or special guest. Each guided run features coach-curated soundtracks to keep you in the zone.Apple Watch Nike+ comes in four styles in both 38mm and 42mm sizes, with both cellular and Wi-Fi + GPS only models to choose from:
- Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band
- Silver Aluminum Case with Bright Crimson/Black Nike Sport Loop
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band
- Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black/Pure Platinum Nike Sport Loop
Apple Watch Nike+ models are priced between $329 and $429 in the United States. Additional Nike+ bands are $49 each.
Launch countries include the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
