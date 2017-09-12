New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

KGI: Apple's Own Wireless Charging Accessory Will Not Debut at Today's Event

Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:48 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple isn't prepared to debut its own first-party wireless charging accessory for the upcoming iPhones, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus are all expected to support inductive wireless charging when they are announced later today, so in the interim between the smartphones' launch and the launch of a first-party Apple wireless charging pad, users will have to purchase third-party accessories.

Apple isn't ready for the launch of its own wireless charging accessory because it has "higher requirements for wireless charger RF specifications," according to Kuo. This means that there is currently no definite timetable for the mass production of Apple's accessory, and it's unclear when such a device will launch. Apple might even be waiting for certain "technological breakthroughs" before ramping up production.

An example of a Qi wireless charging pad
Apple’s own-brand wireless charger is not expected to debut at the media event, which we believe is primarily because Apple has higher requirements for wireless charger RF specifications, so there will be no definite mass production timetable prior to technological breakthroughs. However, the new iPhone models supports the WPC standard, so we think users will be able to purchase and use non-Apple WPC-compliant wireless chargers with the new iPhone models.
In the same report, Kuo said that Foxconn is planning to see a significant ramp-up in production on its 5.5-inch LCD iPhone assembly line, by as much as 70-80 percent. This falls in line with previous reports that said Apple plans to boost production and availability of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, while the OLED iPhone X will be particularly difficult to come by early on.

We're now just a few hours away from the official unveiling of the tenth-generation iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 3, and more, all taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. MacRumors will follow all of the stories and news coming out of the event today with a live blog, articles, video recap, and more. Follow our @MacRumorsLive Twitter account ahead of time to see live tweets as Apple breaks news during the event.

Avatar
bobob
33 minutes ago at 05:01 am

Feels like this launch is quite disorganized.

That's odd - - you'd think a pixellated view cobbled together from various disconnected third-party sources would be as accurate you can get.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
xalea
45 minutes ago at 04:50 am
If this is true it will overshadow a lot of the news/discussion about the phone itself. How do you not have a design change for three years, with the resources of Apple, and not be able to ready your own charging station? It would be really nice if this affected some kind of leadership change at Apple as this is just a symptom of a larger problem, but I doubt if that will happen.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
nabeel24
46 minutes ago at 04:49 am
Feels like this launch is quite disorganized.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Kabeyun
33 minutes ago at 05:02 am

Feels like this launch is quite disorganized.

What's disorganized are the rumors around it. We haven't seen the launch yet.
[doublepost=1505217772][/doublepost]

That's odd - - you'd think a pixellated view from various disconnected third-party sources would be as accurate you can get.

Beat me to it. Special lol.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
orbital~debris
37 minutes ago at 04:58 am

Behind the scenes, launches are always chaos. I do think Apple is reaching technically lately to try and keep up with competition.


Or… they aren't willing to compromise, and respect safety more than Sam::BOOM::sung.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Technarchy
20 minutes ago at 05:15 am

Behind the scenes, launches are always chaos. I do think Apple is reaching technically lately to try and keep up with competition.


More likely Apple needs more time to figure out how to rip people off with some unnecessarily proprietary solution.

Heaven forbid the customer have the ability to charge an iPhone on a Samsung pad they probably already own.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Jarman74
36 minutes ago at 04:59 am

i'm always careful with an Apple 1.0 product and usually wait awhile. For example first iPhone was the 3GS, iPad 3, Apple TV3 etc.

You should have waited six months more for iPad 4 - that was the real deal ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Nik
38 minutes ago at 04:57 am
It continues: Last year the AirPods weren't ready. This year it is the charger. Wasn't the CEO himself a supply chain guy? ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
41 minutes ago at 04:54 am
most people won't care, they'll just buy a third party charger if they want it.

edit: wireless charging isn't the must have feature to me anyway. I'll probably get the Apple charger when it's released but for now I'll be fine with lightning cables. I like a lot of the things we've heard about iPhone X but I'm disappointed about TouchID likely being removed. I'm going to watch the keynote though and then make up my mind as to whether I'm an iPhone 8 or iPhone X user.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rumz
44 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Bonkers. I remember my Palm Pre in 2009 coming bundled with a little charging puck that worked just fine. Of course it was a thicker device and batteries were much smaller then... still.
Rating: 3 Votes

