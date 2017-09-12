New iPhone models with wireless charging and glass bodies.
KGI: Apple's Own Wireless Charging Accessory Will Not Debut at Today's Event
Apple isn't ready for the launch of its own wireless charging accessory because it has "higher requirements for wireless charger RF specifications," according to Kuo. This means that there is currently no definite timetable for the mass production of Apple's accessory, and it's unclear when such a device will launch. Apple might even be waiting for certain "technological breakthroughs" before ramping up production.
Apple’s own-brand wireless charger is not expected to debut at the media event, which we believe is primarily because Apple has higher requirements for wireless charger RF specifications, so there will be no definite mass production timetable prior to technological breakthroughs. However, the new iPhone models supports the WPC standard, so we think users will be able to purchase and use non-Apple WPC-compliant wireless chargers with the new iPhone models.In the same report, Kuo said that Foxconn is planning to see a significant ramp-up in production on its 5.5-inch LCD iPhone assembly line, by as much as 70-80 percent. This falls in line with previous reports that said Apple plans to boost production and availability of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, while the OLED iPhone X will be particularly difficult to come by early on.
We're now just a few hours away from the official unveiling of the tenth-generation iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 3, and more, all taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. MacRumors will follow all of the stories and news coming out of the event today with a live blog, articles, video recap, and more. Follow our @MacRumorsLive Twitter account ahead of time to see live tweets as Apple breaks news during the event.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Feels like this launch is quite disorganized.That's odd - - you'd think a pixellated view cobbled together from various disconnected third-party sources would be as accurate you can get.
Feels like this launch is quite disorganized.What's disorganized are the rumors around it. We haven't seen the launch yet.
[doublepost=1505217772][/doublepost]
That's odd - - you'd think a pixellated view from various disconnected third-party sources would be as accurate you can get.Beat me to it. Special lol.
Behind the scenes, launches are always chaos. I do think Apple is reaching technically lately to try and keep up with competition.
Or… they aren't willing to compromise, and respect safety more than Sam::BOOM::sung.
Behind the scenes, launches are always chaos. I do think Apple is reaching technically lately to try and keep up with competition.
More likely Apple needs more time to figure out how to rip people off with some unnecessarily proprietary solution.
Heaven forbid the customer have the ability to charge an iPhone on a Samsung pad they probably already own.
i'm always careful with an Apple 1.0 product and usually wait awhile. For example first iPhone was the 3GS, iPad 3, Apple TV3 etc.You should have waited six months more for iPad 4 - that was the real deal ;)
edit: wireless charging isn't the must have feature to me anyway. I'll probably get the Apple charger when it's released but for now I'll be fine with lightning cables. I like a lot of the things we've heard about iPhone X but I'm disappointed about TouchID likely being removed. I'm going to watch the keynote though and then make up my mind as to whether I'm an iPhone 8 or iPhone X user.
[ Read All Comments ]