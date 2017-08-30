New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Here's What the Status Bar and iPad-Style Dock Could Look Like on 'iPhone 8'
Gurman also said the Dock, which houses up to four commonly used apps, will be redesigned with a new interface similar to the one on the iPad version of iOS 11. Above it, there will still be six rows of apps, with up to 24 apps per page.
The status bar is said to be split into left and right sides, which some Apple employees supposedly call "ears" internally. By default, the left side shows the time, while the right side displays Wi-Fi, signal bars, and battery life.
With those details in mind, graphic designer Olivier Charavel created a mockup of what the Home screen could look like on the iPhone 8.
Charavel also shared a mockup of Apple's Health app as an example of what apps could look like on the iPhone 8 accordingly.
Gurman said users can drag the gesture bar up to the middle of the screen to unlock the device. When inside an app, a similar gesture starts multitasking, and users can continue to flick upwards to close the app and go back to the home screen.
Guilherme Rambo shared a video that demonstrates how it could look once the Dock has been summoned, based on Apple's iOS simulator for developers.
This is what the floating dock looks like on an iPhone pic.twitter.com/BbKVIL7yO8— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 30, 2017
My expectation is the virtual home button will automatically appear "on raise", based on the motion and proximity sensors.
Really hoping there is still some sort of "home button" in software. I really can't see any kind of usability at all with some hidden idea of "gestures" to get things done. I just can't see my mother (or any older person) being comfortable with an iPhone that doesn't have an obvious "home" button.There's still Assistive touch.
That's only relevant if it's enabled by default and in the same location as the current home button. People who are not comfortable with complicated phones (of which there are millions) are also not comfortable going deep into settings to enable esoteric features.
If this dock stuff is true, then it would only be after you get through the home screen at least, but I still really don't see it replacing the home button. The entire paradigm of iPhone is the home button is always there to get you back to a known location no matter where you are in an app.
This I'm okay with. Show carrier name when swiping down like Android and it'll be fine. Just don't get rid of the clock!Excellent point - the carrier name won't be visible.
Yay! Be gone, extraneous data.
