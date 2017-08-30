New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Here's What the Status Bar and iPad-Style Dock Could Look Like on 'iPhone 8'

Wednesday August 30, 2017 9:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Earlier today, well-connected Apple reporter Mark Gurman said the so-called "iPhone 8" will have a thin software-based bar along the bottom of the home screen, controlled by gestures, in lieu of a physical home button.

Gurman also said the Dock, which houses up to four commonly used apps, will be redesigned with a new interface similar to the one on the iPad version of iOS 11. Above it, there will still be six rows of apps, with up to 24 apps per page.

The status bar is said to be split into left and right sides, which some Apple employees supposedly call "ears" internally. By default, the left side shows the time, while the right side displays Wi-Fi, signal bars, and battery life.

With those details in mind, graphic designer Olivier Charavel created a mockup of what the Home screen could look like on the iPhone 8.


Charavel also shared a mockup of Apple's Health app as an example of what apps could look like on the iPhone 8 accordingly.


Gurman said users can drag the gesture bar up to the middle of the screen to unlock the device. When inside an app, a similar gesture starts multitasking, and users can continue to flick upwards to close the app and go back to the home screen.

Guilherme Rambo shared a video that demonstrates how it could look once the Dock has been summoned, based on Apple's iOS simulator for developers.
orev
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Really hoping there is still some sort of "home button" in software. I can't see any kind of usability at all with some hidden idea of "gestures" to get things done. I just can't see my mother (or any older person) being comfortable with an iPhone that doesn't have an obvious "home" button, even if it's a virtual one drawn in the same place on the screen as the hardware one.

My expectation is the virtual home button will automatically appear "on raise", based on the motion and proximity sensors.
alan7467
14 minutes ago at 09:30 am
This all reminds me so much of WebOS which makes me very very happy :)
oneMadRssn
13 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Reminds me of Palm's WebOS. Just goes to show how ahead of the their time they were with the gestures and multitasking.
Dwalls90
20 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Okay, but really hope app "cards" look like this instead of the Health app picture in the article.

Paddle1
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am

Really hoping there is still some sort of "home button" in software. I really can't see any kind of usability at all with some hidden idea of "gestures" to get things done. I just can't see my mother (or any older person) being comfortable with an iPhone that doesn't have an obvious "home" button.

There's still Assistive touch.
orev
19 minutes ago at 09:25 am

There's still Assistive touch.


That's only relevant if it's enabled by default and in the same location as the current home button. People who are not comfortable with complicated phones (of which there are millions) are also not comfortable going deep into settings to enable esoteric features.

My expectation is the virtual home button will automatically appear "on raise", based on the motion and proximity sensors.

If this dock stuff is true, then it would only be after you get through the home screen at least, but I still really don't see it replacing the home button. The entire paradigm of iPhone is the home button is always there to get you back to a known location no matter where you are in an app.
MareLuce
22 minutes ago at 09:22 am

This I'm okay with. Show carrier name when swiping down like Android and it'll be fine. Just don't get rid of the clock!

Excellent point - the carrier name won't be visible.

Yay! Be gone, extraneous data.
stevefeinstein
27 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Is 3D touch still supposed to work? OLED was supposed to make that harder. And if it does are there any new ways it'll be used in lieu of a home button?
dontwalkhand
26 minutes ago at 09:18 am
This I'm okay with. Show carrier name when swiping down like Android and it'll be fine. Just don't get rid of the clock!
