New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Samsung's OLED Display Monopoly May Explain iPhone 8's Rumored $1,000 Price
Samsung is one of the only companies able to reliably mass produce OLED displays suitable for Apple's smartphone needs, giving Samsung a monopoly over OLED panel display and allowing the South Korean company to charge high prices.
In a new research note shared with investors this morning, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone panel supply is "controlled wholly by Samsung," with Samsung likely charging Apple $120 to $130 per OLED panel module, which is approximately $75 more than the 5.5-inch LCD module price of $45 to $55 for "Plus" sized iPhones.
The high price Apple is currently shelling out for OLED displays explain in part why we're hearing rumors suggesting pricing on the upcoming OLED-equipped "iPhone 8" could start at somewhere right around $1,000 for the entry-level model. Along with an OLED panel, it also uses 3D sensor camera components for facial recognition and many other advanced components that could also add a premium to the price.
OLED displays being provided by a single manufacturer may also explains some of the rumors we've heard about manufacturing difficulties and supply constraints. We're still expecting the new OLED iPhone to be available in limited quantities for several months after its launch.
Kuo says Apple urgently needs to find another company that can supply OLED displays, and Apple is making an effort to do so. Apple is said to be investing billions in LG's OLED smartphone production with the goal of eventually securing 45,000 panels per month for future iPhones starting in 2019.
Apple is also rumored to have purchased OLED display production machinery from a company in Taiwan to research OLED technology in order to cut down on its reliance on Samsung, and there have been rumors pointing towards a partnership with Japan Display.
Until Apple is able to diversify its OLED supply chain, it will be difficult for the company to secure enough inventory at a reasonable enough price to build a full iPhone lineup with OLED panels, which is its ultimate goal for 2018 or 2019. This year, Apple will introduce one OLED iPhone and two iPhones that use standard LCD panels.
In a new research note shared with investors this morning, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone panel supply is "controlled wholly by Samsung," with Samsung likely charging Apple $120 to $130 per OLED panel module, which is approximately $75 more than the 5.5-inch LCD module price of $45 to $55 for "Plus" sized iPhones.
The high price Apple is currently shelling out for OLED displays explain in part why we're hearing rumors suggesting pricing on the upcoming OLED-equipped "iPhone 8" could start at somewhere right around $1,000 for the entry-level model. Along with an OLED panel, it also uses 3D sensor camera components for facial recognition and many other advanced components that could also add a premium to the price.
OLED displays being provided by a single manufacturer may also explains some of the rumors we've heard about manufacturing difficulties and supply constraints. We're still expecting the new OLED iPhone to be available in limited quantities for several months after its launch.
Kuo says Apple urgently needs to find another company that can supply OLED displays, and Apple is making an effort to do so. Apple is said to be investing billions in LG's OLED smartphone production with the goal of eventually securing 45,000 panels per month for future iPhones starting in 2019.
Apple is also rumored to have purchased OLED display production machinery from a company in Taiwan to research OLED technology in order to cut down on its reliance on Samsung, and there have been rumors pointing towards a partnership with Japan Display.
Until Apple is able to diversify its OLED supply chain, it will be difficult for the company to secure enough inventory at a reasonable enough price to build a full iPhone lineup with OLED panels, which is its ultimate goal for 2018 or 2019. This year, Apple will introduce one OLED iPhone and two iPhones that use standard LCD panels.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 09:51 am
Is that you Tim? Trying to blame the high price on a supplier, lol.
1 hour ago at 10:08 am
You think Apple would let anyone push them around? They seem pretty pro at negotiations...
Apple doesn't have much to leverage if Samsung is the only company that can produce the panel needed for the iPhone.
1 hour ago at 10:12 am
OLED iPhone panel supply is “controlled wholly by Samsung,” with Samsung likely charging Apple $120 to $130 per OLED panel module, which is approximately $75 more than the 5.5-inch LCD module price of $45 to $55 for “Plus” sized iPhones.So Samsung's monopoly "explains" seventy-five whole dollars of that rumored $1000 price. Color me unimpressed. Pretty clickbaity.
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
They had so many years to diversify their OLED display supply. I mean, it was a no brainer that they were heading towards OLED from LCD and they still did nothing until recently? Android handset manufacturers have been using OLED/AMOLED displays for many years now. Shame on you Apple.
1 hour ago at 10:04 am
A monopoly only because everyone still wants to produce the cheaper LCD tech while some companies sucked it up and spent the money on R&D and now they get to reap the rewards. OLED is the future though so get with it other display companies.
55 minutes ago at 10:24 am
For reference Apple charges $150 for a non OLED replacement.
58 minutes ago at 10:20 am
There's only one reason the iPhone 8 is going to be expensive and that's Apple's ridiculous margin padding.
The issue isn't Samsung. The issue is Tim Cook.
The issue isn't Samsung. The issue is Tim Cook.
1 hour ago at 10:08 am
I thought there was just this one Japanese company that made the machines that make OLED panels and they are supplying Samsung because Samsung had the foresight to buy their max capacity...? Apple slept too long and now it's the Apple customers who will pay for that miscalculation.
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
Theres a difference between a legislated monopoly, and one that's created by a company ability to create a product more efficiently. If this pricing is true, Samsung is being really stupid, and as Apple's investment in LG will indicate, they will not hold that 'monopoly' for very long. Markets always demolish companies who try to operate with outsized gross profit margins, and if what this article says is true, that'll happen here too.
28 minutes ago at 10:51 am
The $700,000,000,000,000 company is blaming costs on the supplier.
Edit: Even more zeroes.
Edit: Even more zeroes.
[ Read All Comments ]