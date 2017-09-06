Apple Begins Sharing Guides for Upcoming iOS 11 Features Within 'Tips' App

Apple has begun sharing tips to users on iPhone and iPad concerning the newest features of iOS 11, which is expected to debut sometime later this month. Users on Twitter and Reddit pointed out the new iOS 11 Tips section starting last night, noticing a few push notifications that encouraged them to read up on tips for Control Center, Siri Translate, the new iPad Dock, and more.
Users on iOS 10 in multiple countries are sharing the new additions within Tips, which allows Apple to prepare those on the current version of iOS for the impending launch of iOS 11. Looking back at previous release schedules for iOS versions, Apple typically launches the new iOS to the public about one week after its fall iPhone event, and two days before the debut of the new iPhone devices, with a few exceptions.
2012: Event Sept 12 / iOS 6 releases Sept 19 / iPhone 5 released Sept 21
2013: Event Sept 10 / iOS 7 released Sept 18 / iPhone 5s released Sept 20
2014: Event Sept 9 / iOS 8 released Sept 17 / iPhone 6 released Sept 19
2015: Event Sept 9 / iOS 9 released Sept 16 / iPhone 6s released Sept 25
2016: Event Sept 7 /iOS 10 release Sept 13 / iPhone 7 released Sept 16
This year, the iPhone event is on September 12, while the so-called iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, and iPhone 7s Plus are predicted to debut on September 22. This would place the official public release of iOS 11 around September 20, although Apple could decide to release iOS 11 a bit earlier ahead of the iPhone launch, like it did in 2015 and to a lesser extent in 2016.
When it launches, iOS 11 will bring about a few notable changes to the iPhone and iPad operating system for its users, including peer to peer Apple Pay, improvements to Siri, Do Not Disturb While Driving, Control Center customization, and many overhauls to the UI and dock functionality on iPad. With less than a week to go until Apple officially announces the release date of iOS 11, along with the unveiling of the iPhone 8, be sure to follow the @MacRumors and @MacRumorsLive Twitter accounts on September 12 for all the latest information.
Apple is starting to use the Tips app to prepare users for some rather large changes in iOS 11’s operation and functionality. #iOS pic.twitter.com/FePjGbn1eh— Brad Rowden (@bradrowden) September 6, 2017
