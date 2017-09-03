Apple's Watch-Sized iPod Nano is Officially Obsolete

Sunday September 3, 2017 10:50 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
The sixth-generation iPod nano is officially obsolete, meaning Apple will no longer repair or service the portable media player.


Apple added the sixth-generation iPod nano to its internal vintage and obsolete products list on August 30, according to a memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers seen by MacRumors.

Apple repairs and services products for up to five years after they are no longer manufactured. The sixth-generation iPod nano was released in September 2010 and discontinued in September 2012.

As required by statute, sixth-generation iPod nano owners in California may still obtain service from Apple Stores or by contacting AppleCare at 1-800-APL-CARE. The extended coverage period will likely end in September 2019.

The sixth-generation iPod nano was notable for its square-shaped design. A number of third-party straps and accessories were released that essentially turned the device into an early, dumbed down version of the Apple Watch.


Unlike the fifth-generation iPod nano, the sixth-generation model lacked a click wheel, video camera, and speaker. Instead, it had a touchscreen and adopted the iPod shuffle's clip to make it wearable on the go.

Apple returned to a rectangular design for the seventh-generation iPod nano, and added a Home button to the device. The design remained the same until Apple discontinued the entire iPod nano and iPod shuffle lineups in July.

Apple has yet to list the sixth-generation iPod nano on its public vintage and obsolete products list, but the device will likely be added soon.

Avatar
Slix
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
Mine is still seeing pretty consistent use. I still think it's one of the best iPods to use while on the go; just clip it on and forget about it.

I used mine for a walk just about an hour ago!

Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
Such a great little device!! I loved the two finger twist screen to turn it any direction. And I used to remember wearing it on wrist! It's kinda weird seeing the Apple Watch now when that was out so many years ago - truely a device way ahead of its time! Classic Jobs era stuff..
Avatar
Superhappytree
56 minutes ago at 11:13 am
I actually think this made for a better watch than the Apple Watch itself and looked much better at that. The clock faces were better and looked more realistic (you know, like watch faces are supposed to rather than flat?). A big example of why skeumorphism is superior:



The gears actually moved in the background with the black and green one on the far right (top pic). We’re missing small touches and attention to detail like that.





Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
Sad to see it go. This was as an excellent little device that was compact and perfect for running.
Avatar
RCS31
1 hour ago at 10:56 am
I thought this was really cool at the time haha
Avatar
Patriks7
41 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Probably my favorite iPod. Still use it on a regular basis for sports and in the car.
