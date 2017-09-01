Netatmo Rolls Out HomeKit-Compatible Smart Radiator Valves in the U.K.

Netatmo yesterday announced the availability of its new Apple HomeKit-compatible smart radiator valves in the U.K. The smart home company claims Netatmo Smart Valves allow users to control their heating on a room-by-room basis and use on average 37 percent less energy to heat their home without compromising on comfort.
The Smart Valves can be used in houses with both individual heating and collective heating systems by fitting them on hot-water radiators, where they work to regulate the temperature of each room as part of a heating schedule and adapt to the habits and movements of residents.
The user can also temporarily increase the temperature of a room at any time by manually turning the Valve or adjusting it directly from the Netatmo app, as well as via HomeKit and Google Home.
For example, the bathroom is heated to 21°C during the morning, but not for the rest of the day when it is not being used; the parents' bedroom remains at 16°C during the day when it is empty, and the children's room is heated to 19°C from 5PM on weekdays when they come back from school.In addition to dynamic temperature regulation, the valves can detect when a window is open and stop heating the room so as not to waste energy. And by utilizing smart regulation, the valves analyze external elements in real time – the weather, insulation of the house – and adjust the heating of the room to save as much energy as possible.
Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves are compatible with Apple Homekit, enabling users to control their heating with their voice. By simply asking Siri to change the temperature in the house, they improve their comfort at home without lifting a finger. With Apple Homekit, users can also create customised scenarios and interactions to connect smart devices together according to different combinations.Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves join the existing Netatmo Smart Thermostat (£149) and are available in the U.K. today. They will retail for £70 each and can be found at John Lewis, Cefco, Maplin, ShopUK, Amazon.co.uk and Netatmo.com, as well as retailers for professionals Plumb Center, CEF, and Graham.
