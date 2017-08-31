Qardio Debuts New QardioBase 2 Smart Scale and Body Analyzer

Qardio today announced the second-generation version of its QardioBase Smart Scale and Body Analyzer, introducing design upgrades and new features.
QardioBase 2 has been designed with a wider base for more stability on any floor surface, a welcome change as the unstable base was one of the main features we disliked when we reviewed the original version last year.
It continues to feature the same circular "floating" design, but Qardio says it should be much more stable, even for people with large feet.
QardioBase 2 also includes an enhanced sensor system that improves accuracy and introduces quicker weight measurements, and it has an embedded rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 months before needing to be recharged.
A new screen is included, with a brighter and crisper display to make it easier to see weight and other body measurements at a glance, and there's a new haptic engine for better vibration feedback.
To keep track of weight data, the QardioBase connects to an iPhone using Bluetooth and the Qardio app. The Qardio app integrates with Apple's Health app so you can keep track of all of your information in one place.
QardioBase 2, which comes in Arctic White and Volcanic Black, can be purchased from the Qardio website for $149.99. It's available in the United States, UK, and Europe starting today, with sales in Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong to start on September 18.
"In everything we do, it is important to us to combine high accuracy and performance with superior design," said Rosario Iannella, CTO of Qardio. "QardioBase has been found to be the most accurate smart scale in benchmarks done by third parties and with QardioBase 2 we take it to the next level and make it a beautiful addition to any room of the house."Like the original QardioBase, the new version measures weight, body mass index, and body composition. It also includes a smart feedback mode that offers up smileys as a user progresses towards a weight loss goal, and it supports multiple users.
