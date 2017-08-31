Netatmo to Add HomeKit Support to 'Presence' and 'Welcome' Cameras

Netatmo today announced plans to add HomeKit support to its existing Welcome and Presence home security cameras.
Both cameras will gain HomeKit compatibility through an upcoming software update that will enable HomeKit for both new devices and those that customers have already purchased.
Welcome is Netatmo's indoor home security camera with a 120 degree field of view, a live video feed with audio, facial recognition, and night vision support.
When HomeKit support is added, both the Presence and the Welcome will be accessible in the Home app and will be able to respond to Siri voice commands. In addition to viewing a camera feed, Siri commands can be used to adjust the accompanying light on the Presence outdoor camera.
Netatmo plans to add HomeKit connectivity to Presence in the fall, while HomeKit compatibility will be added to Welcome in early 2018.
"Having both our security cameras compatible with Apple HomeKit through a software upgrade demonstrates our ability to constantly provide our existing and new users with the most advanced technologies. All our cameras will benefit from the HomeKit transition, no matter when they were commercialised. Netatmo products are long lasting capital goods. Through regular software updates, we ensure they offer the best services to our clients" explains Fred Potter, Founder and CEO of Netatmo.Presence is Netatmo's outdoor security camera that's able to detect people, cars, and animals outside of the home and send activity notifications to users. Presence features 1080p videos with a 100 degree field of view and a 65 foot detection range, making it ideal for keeping an eye on the outside of your home.
