VUDU App Officially Launches on Apple TV

Tuesday August 22, 2017 4:35 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Streaming movie and TV service VUDU has officially launched as an app on the fourth-generation Apple TV, allowing users to stream their collection of UltraViolet movies, as well as over 4,000 free "Movies on Us" titles, natively on Apple TV.

As expected, the VUDU Player app on Apple TV is limited in one respect -- users can't rent or buy any movie or TV show directly from Apple TV, so they'll first have to add content to their collection elsewhere before navigating to Apple TV in order to view it.

The Vudu Player for Apple TV lets you play over 4,000 free Movies On Us titles, as well as your existing Vudu collection, natively on 4th generation Apple TVs with tvOS 10. And the Vudu Player is the first (and only – just want to reiterate that) player that gives you access to your UltraViolet digital locker on Apple TV (#humblebrag).
Additional features include Siri voice search to find content within your VUDU collection, and a wishlist where users can add any title to save for later, and view on any platform that VUDU is available on. Users on Reddit noted that there is no integration with Apple's TV app.

The official launch of the VUDU Player app for Apple TV comes after rumblings about the app began in March, and then last week a report by Variety confirmed its release date of August 22.

For anyone without a VUDU account, the company encourages new users to head to its signup page to create a free account before launching the Apple TV app, since Apple's App Store guidelines prevent it from adding a sign up option within the app. On the web, users can browse, rent, and buy over 100,000 titles, link an existing UltraViolet and Disney Movies Anywhere account, and then sync everything with their Apple TV app to view their collection on Apple's fourth-generation set-top box.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Tag: VUDU
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
TallGuyGT
47 minutes ago at 05:15 am
VUDU movies have Dolby Digital Plus, and sound louder/fuller than movies from the iTunes Store. It will be interesting to see if this is an encoding thing, or if it's the AppleTV 4.

For example, the opening of John Wick 2 played on VUDU thru my TV app sounds incredibly loud, full and dynamic. Same movie thru AppleTV sounds tepid.

I much prefer the interface of the AppleTV, but the sound quality of iTunes movies thru ATV4 leaves a lot to be desired. Tonight I can play same content on same device thru different services, and see where the issue is.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
49 minutes ago at 05:13 am

Typical Apple..."We'll let you watch your VUDU content, but you can't rent or buy it from OUR device!". I guess negotiations with Walmart for Apple to get a piece of the every VUDU rental or purchase must have fallen through.


This is exactly what the vudu app is on iOS, and it's been there for YEARS

no reason it should've taken too long but I'm definitely not complaining now that it's finally here
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]