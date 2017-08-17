Images Claim to Show Wireless Charging Components Destined for the 'iPhone 8'

Thursday August 17, 2017 3:01 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Images claiming to offer a glimpse of the wireless charging circuitry included in Apple's upcoming "iPhone 8" have been shared on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo today by technology website ZEALER (via iClarified).


The two photos show several assembled inductive charging kits in a plastic tray and a black PCB board of bare circuitry modeled on the assembled kits. As with most alleged leaks that appear on Weibo, it's extremely difficult to tell whether the images are authentic, but we're covering them here for completion.


KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the iPhone 8 and its companion devices, the "iPhone 7s" and the "iPhone 7s Plus" will all adopt glass bodies with metal frames to facilitate WPC-standard wireless charging functionality. The WPC-standard refers to the Wireless Power Consortium, which supports the Qi wireless charging functionality built into many Android devices.

According to Kuo, wireless charging will be enabled through an optional accessory sold alongside the new iPhones, rather than be included in the box. Separately, Apple blogger John Gruber has suggested that the accessory might not be available in September when the iPhones are expected to launch, but might ship later in the year instead alongside an iOS 11.1 software update.


Fast Company also reported that software issues, not components, would be the reason behind a possible delay in enabling wireless charging in the phones. According to their sources, if the software isn't ready, wireless charging could be unavailable when the phone first begins shipping.

Early rumors about the OLED "iPhone 8" and the iterative "S" cycle upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus suggested Apple was considering a long-range charging feature, but that technology is yet to mature and there are likely challenges to overcome before it's ready for inclusion in a device like the iPhone. As such, Qi wireless charging is in line with rumors that have predicted the iPhone 8 will support inductive charging rather than a true wireless charging feature.

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 03:04 am
I like the concept Of wireless charging. But I really don't see the need for this personally. I have no need for wireless charging with a dock or charging mat. It's Not anymore convenient for me, as I much prefer using the lightning cable. And At least if it's connected to the lightning cable, I could still use it while it's charging.

Until we see the addition of long range wireless charging, then my interest will be more Piqued.

Until we see the addition of long range wireless charging, then my interest will be more Piqued.
Rating: 4 Votes
Porco
Porco
53 minutes ago at 03:34 am

Why is it round?


Because it's pointless? ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
kevine
kevine
50 minutes ago at 03:37 am
"Fast Company also reported ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/07/11/iphone-8-software-issues-causing-apple-panic/') that software issues, not components, would be the reason behind a possible delay in enabling wireless charging in the phones. According to their sources, if the software isn't ready, wireless charging could be unavailable when the phone first begins shipping."

This just makes no sense to me. If the charging software isn't ready, how do they know the components are working properly? If they ship tens of millions of phones only to ship the hardware controlling software later, this could be a very expensive mistake if there are any problems with the hardware.

Also, it doesn't seem reasonable that the software could take long to develop.
Rating: 1 Votes
Dydegu
Dydegu
48 minutes ago at 03:38 am
“Stupid. If it won’t charge via solar cell while it’s in my pocket, I don’t see the point.”

Relax, everyone. Let’s see what Apple has to say in a few weeks and make our criticisms then.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Uaaerospace2
1 hour ago at 03:13 am
Either way, it's welcome news for me. The lightening cable end is tiny and hard to unplug without two hands. I fumble to plug/unplug on my nightstand, so setting the phone in a mat will be better for me.
Rating: 1 Votes
ValO
ValO
3 minutes ago at 04:24 am

What? If it's INDUCTIVE ITS GARBAGE. We don't need to hear what Apple says. Apparently you don't understand what inductive charging is. Worthless.
[doublepost=1502967458][/doublepost]
This comment makes no sense. You seemingly do not understand inductive charging.

Why doesn' t it make sense?
You can shout , But , if you don' t understand something , it is smarter to ask questions.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
yanksfan114
54 minutes ago at 03:33 am

Why is it round? Looks like something for the Watch, not the iPhone.

All wireless charging components are found. The coils needs to be wound tightly to produce energy and charge the phone.
Rating: 1 Votes
