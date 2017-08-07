CBS Content Coming to AT&T's DirecTV Now Service in the Coming Weeks

AT&T today announced that it's managed to ink a deal with CBS to bring CBS channels to the DirecTV Now streaming service. The deal includes CBS entertainment, sports, and news programming, plus Showtime, The CW, CBS Sports Network, and Pop.
AT&T also plans to add 30 additional ABC, FOX, and NBC affiliates on DirecTV Now in the near future, bringing the total to more than 170 live local channels in over 80 metro areas. Some DirecTV Now customers have also begun receiving beta invites for the cloud DVR feature that is being added to the service this fall.
"This is another key milestone in bringing DIRECTV NOW users access to their favorite entertainment, news and sports from all of the major broadcast networks," said Daniel York, senior executive vice president and chief content officer - AT&T Entertainment Group. "As we add more live national and local channels, we know even more people will choose DIRECTV NOW as their go-to streaming service."Video-on-demand catalogs will be available from CBS, The CW, Pop, and Showtime, and DirecTV Now customers will be able to access live local coverage on close to 25 local CBS and The CW stations in the following areas:
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- Dallas - Ft. Worth
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
- Boston
- Detroit
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
- Denver
- Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA
- Pittsburgh
- Baltimore
