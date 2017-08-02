Apple Shares Three Short 'The Rock x Siri' Ads

Apple today uploaded three short 15 second ads in its "The Rock x Siri" series, with content that's been pulled from the main three minute "The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day" video, which was originally released on July 23.
Each video features one short scene from the original ad, with the Rock interacting with Siri to set a reminder, take a selfie, and set a timer.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson originally teased his partnership with Apple and Siri as a movie, complete with a movie poster, but it turned out that instead of a short film, his feature with Apple was simply an ad spot.
"I partnered with #Apple to make the BIGGEST, COOLEST, CRAZIEST, DOPEST, MOST OVER THE TOP, FUNNEST (is that even a word?) movie ever," The Rock wrote on Facebook ahead of the ad's launch.
Apple is using The Rock to show off the range of tasks that can be completed using the Siri personal assistant built in to the iPhone and the iPad. "You should never, ever, under any circumstances underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri," reads the description for the first video.
