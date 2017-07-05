Apple to Announce Q3 2017 Earnings on August 1

Wednesday July 5, 2017 2:34 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that the company will share its earnings for the third fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) of 2017 on Tuesday, August 1.

The earnings release will provide a look at ongoing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus sales ahead of the iPhone 8, as well as early sales of the new iPad Pro and Mac models that were introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference.


Apple's guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $43.5 to $45.5 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38.5 percent. At that range, Apple's Q3 2017 revenue will exceed Q3 2016 revenue, which was $42.4 billion, but gross margin may fall slightly.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on August 1.

