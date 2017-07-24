New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of iOS 11 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 11 to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after releasing the third beta and more than a month after introducing the new update at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Registered developers can download the new iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
iOS 11 introduces some significant design changes, including a customizable Control Center and a new Lock screen that's merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a new Do Not Disturb feature that is designed to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining new features and refinements.
ARKit for developers will result in a wide range of new augmented reality apps on iOS devices, while a Core ML SDK will allow apps to become a whole lot smarter. iOS 11 is also the biggest update ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and a system-wide drag and drop feature.
iOS 11 available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see two more months of testing ahead of a prospective September release date alongside new iPhones.
For full details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.
