Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of iOS 11 to developers for testing purposes, more than two weeks after releasing the original second beta and over a month after introducing the new update at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center, or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
The second iOS 11 beta included a slew of bug fixes, addressing issues that were discovered in the first beta. The third beta will also include many bug fixes, but could also focus more heavily on feature tweaks and changes. In iOS 11 beta 2, there were only a handful of changes, most notably the enabling of Do Not Disturb mode.
iOS 11 introduces some design changes, including a customizable Control Center and a new Lock screen that's merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a new Do Not Disturb feature that is designed to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining significant improvements.
ARKit for developers will result in a wide range of new augmented reality apps, while a Core ML SDK will allow apps to become a whole lot smarter. iOS 11 is also the biggest update ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and system-wide drag and drop.
iOS 11 available for both registered developers and public beta testers. A second public beta test that's identical to the third developer beta should be released later this week.
