Apple Appoints Deirdre O'Brien to New 'Vice President of People' Role
Apple today announced that it is promoting Deirdre O'Brien to a new head HR role, "vice president of People." O'Brien, who previously served as vice president of Worldwide Sales and Operations, has been at Apple for nearly 30 years.
According to the news release, O'Brien will lead all HR functions, like talent development, recruiting, benefits, compensation, and business support, plus she'll oversee Apple University, where employees are trained. She will be reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
"As long as I've been at Apple, Deirdre has been the glue that bonds our operations, sales, marketing and finance teams to deliver products to our customers," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Deirdre deeply understands Apple's unique culture and that people join Apple to do the best work of their lives. She is a superb leader and I'm thrilled she will be bringing her experience and talent to this critical role."O'Brien first joined Apple in 1988 and has had a "key role" in each Apple hardware product launch over the past 20 years. She will start her new position as vice president of People in the fall.
"I love Apple and, like so many of my colleagues, I'm honored to have made it my life's work," said Deirdre. "I'm excited to begin this new chapter, supporting 120,000 incredibly talented people around the world who are motivated to do amazing things every day. It is a privilege to work among such a diverse and talented team, and to help them thrive here at Apple."Apple has recently taken to announcing high profile hires and promotions on its news site, most recently sharing the hiring of Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two former Sony Pictures executives who will lead Apple's original programming efforts, and the promotion of Isabel Ge Mahe to Managing Director of Greater China.
56 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Diversity - cool
Making up **** to fit a quota - not cool
I'm not one to know things about Apple - The Business Side, but this doesn't sound real.
Yo Apple, make me Vice President of Air. I'll make sure the campus' air quality is on par. I require 100K salary and stock though
59 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Is this related to the Human Fund?
22 minutes ago at 11:03 am
I wonder if Apple is their own health insurance "company"? I'd think they could afford it.
Just something HR-ish that popped into my head.
deer-dra. Kinda. I'd guess.
Deer Dree.
Thanks to the both of you, I just found a Youtube vid.
1 hour ago at 10:21 am
Ironically, she's over so many people she will probably be as personally accessible as God.
