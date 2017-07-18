New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Names Isabel Ge Mahe as New Managing Director of Greater China
Apple today announced that Isabel Ge Mahe, the current vice president of wireless technologies, has been made the vice president and managing director of Greater China. In her new role, Mahe will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams.
According to Apple, Mahe, who has led Apple's wireless technologies software engineering teams for nine years, will provide leadership and coordination across Apple's China-based team.
She has overseen the addition of QR Code support in iOS 11, SMS fraud prevention services exclusive to China, and the feature that allows Apple customers to use a phone number as an Apple ID.
In a statement, Mahe said she is honored to represent Apple in China. "Everyone at Apple is proud of the contributions we make to the communities where we do business, and I am looking forward to deepening our team's connections with customers, government and businesses in China to advance innovation and sustainability," she said.
China has become an increasingly important market for Apple over the course of the last few years, and Mahe's appointment comes as the company struggles to maintain iPhone sales momentum in the country. In the second quarter of 2017, revenue in China was at $10.7 billion, down from $12.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Mahe will begin working in her new position, which is based in Shanghai, later this summer.
