Philips Sonicare Debuts New iPhone-Connected Smart Toothbrush With Inductive Charging Cup

One year after launching its first Bluetooth-enabled smart toothbrush with the Sonicare Flexcare Platinum device, Philips this week announced the all-new Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic toothbrush. The toothbrush packs in the usual array of features found in other smart toothbrushes, including brush coaching and smartphone connectivity, as well as including a revamped brush head system and inductive charging through an included glass cup.
Like its previous toothbrush, Philips' DiamondClean device includes a variety of sensors that guide users through customized brushing routines, provides real-time feedback through the connected iPhone and Android app, and keeps track of data collected overtime within the app. The app provides a 3D mouth map, highlighting problematic areas that users might miss while brushing, as well as potential issues like bleeding areas and cavities.
The new brush head system also intends to make choosing a brushing mode easier than the Flexcare Platinum toothbrush. With included microchips in each head, when users snap on one of the four new heads -- plaque control, gum care, whitening, and fresh breath -- the DiamondClean will automatically set the routine for the related activity in the brush head that's been connected. The toothbrush tracks how long and how hard each brush head has been used, and warns the user when it's nearing time to replace them.
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush comes in white, black, pink, and sliver and starts at $229.99 with two brush heads, rising to $269.99 with three brush heads, and $329.99 with a full set of the new brush heads. Those interested can also find the toothbrush on Amazon. The DiamondClean toothbrush uses the same connected iPhone app, Philips Sonicare [Direct Link], that the company debuted with the Flexcare toothbrush last year.
"Philips is committed to developing products that have a positive impact on people's lives. Through our research we know that consumers want to achieve their healthiest smile, but don't often know how they are doing in between visits to their dental professional," said Alexander Harris, Senior Marketing Director, Philips Oral Healthcare.To charge the toothbrush, Philips has included its inductive charging glass cup -- which doubles as a rinsing glass -- with a base that users connect to a wall outlet, and when the DiamondCare toothbrush is placed inside it instantly begins charging. Included in the box is a deluxe travel case as well, so if users are on the go they can recharge the toothbrush using a connected USB cable. One full charge via either charging option will provide up to two weeks of battery for the toothbrush.
"We developed Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart while working closely with dental professionals to eliminate the guesswork from tooth brushing. Backed by our most recent research and insights, we are able to provide users with data and knowledge that will help them achieve a complete clean, every time."
