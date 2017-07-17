Olloclip and Incase Launch Limited Edition iPhone 7 'Filmer's Kit' Exclusively at Apple Stores

Smartphone accessory companies Olloclip and Incase today announced a new collaborative product called the "Filmer's Kit" for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The $199 kit includes "curated essentials" for users who regularly find themselves filming, taking photos, or live streaming on an iPhone 7.
Specifically, the Filmer's Kit includes an Olloclip Core Lens Set with Fisheye, Super-wide, and Macro 15x lenses, an Olloclip Active Lens Set with Telephoto and Ultra-Wide lenses, an Olloclip Pivot articulating mobile video grip, and a carrying case that was a joint effort between Olloclip and Incase.
Olloclip did refer to the Filmer's Kit as the "inaugural" edition, suggesting there could be more of the product, perhaps in a wider release, coming in the future.
“olloclip remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to making inspiring videos and photos fun and easy to capture on your mobile device. Partnering with Incase made sense to us since they, too, understand the importance of the photographic category and offer a complete collection aimed at the modern-day photographer and videographer,” said Patrick O’Neill, founder of olloclip.The companies are releasing the $199 Filmer's Kit in a super-exclusive supply run of less than 2,000 copies worldwide. The kit won't be made available to purchase on Apple.com, or on Olloclip's and Incase's websites, so those interested will have to visit an Apple retail location to pick up a copy before they sell out.
“We also appreciate how Incase’s minimalistic and easy-to-use design language complements olloclip’s design ethos by focusing on maximizing functionality while delivering the finest details and finishes.”
