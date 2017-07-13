EE Extending Free Six-Month Apple Music Subscription Offer, Won't Count Against Data Caps

Thursday July 13, 2017 9:20 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
British carrier EE today announced it is extending its free six-month Apple Music subscription offer to all new and existing iPhone and Android smartphone customers with a pay monthly plan. SIM-only customers are also eligible.


The offer begins Wednesday, July 19, and customers will be able to register for the deal with a short-code to be revealed next week.

EE said any data consumed by Apple Music will be zero-rated, meaning it will not count against a customer's data allotment. After six months, customers will automatically be charged £9.99 per month for Apple Music until they cancel.

Tags: EE, Apple Music, United Kingdom
Avatar
ToomeyND
46 minutes ago at 09:53 am
I've learned things recently with the net neutrality rules. Although this is a very cool offering from EE to go with Apple music, it can really hurt innovation in the arena when competitors basically have to pay for bandwidth. Interesting turn of events for me, as I saw these partnerships as nothing but good in the past.
