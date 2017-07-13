EE Extending Free Six-Month Apple Music Subscription Offer, Won't Count Against Data Caps

British carrier EE today announced it is extending its free six-month Apple Music subscription offer to all new and existing iPhone and Android smartphone customers with a pay monthly plan. SIM-only customers are also eligible.
The offer begins Wednesday, July 19, and customers will be able to register for the deal with a short-code to be revealed next week.
EE said any data consumed by Apple Music will be zero-rated, meaning it will not count against a customer's data allotment. After six months, customers will automatically be charged £9.99 per month for Apple Music until they cancel.
