New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Launches 2017 Back to School Promotion: Free Beats With Select Mac or iPad Pro Models
Apple today launched its Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada, offering the choice of a free pair of Beats Solo3, BeatsX, or Powerbeats3 headphones to qualifying students, parents of students, and educators who purchase an eligible Mac with education pricing for a limited time.
Eligible models include any MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro. As usual, the Mac mini and refurbished Macs are excluded from the deal.
The promotion also offers free BeatsX wireless headphones with the purchase of any 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or students can pay $50 extra for Beats Powerbeats3 or $150 extra for Solo3 wireless headphones. Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad and iPad mini 4 models do not qualify for the promotion.
In addition to Apple's online store for education, the promotion is available at Apple retail stores and Apple authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Those eligible for the promotion include faculty, staff, students, and parents of students at higher education institutions, and select others:
Apple's Back to School promotion starts today and ends September 25, 2017 in the United States and Canada. Apple's terms and conditions outline the complete eligibility requirements for the promotion in those countries.
Students are required to verify their enrollment or acceptance in a higher education institution in order to participate in the promotion. Not a student? Visit our Apple Deals roundup for other deals on Apple products and accessories.
Eligible models include any MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro. As usual, the Mac mini and refurbished Macs are excluded from the deal.
The promotion also offers free BeatsX wireless headphones with the purchase of any 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or students can pay $50 extra for Beats Powerbeats3 or $150 extra for Solo3 wireless headphones. Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad and iPad mini 4 models do not qualify for the promotion.
In addition to Apple's online store for education, the promotion is available at Apple retail stores and Apple authorized campus stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Those eligible for the promotion include faculty, staff, students, and parents of students at higher education institutions, and select others:
• K-12 - Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the Qualified Country is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible.Apple's Back to School promotion is also available in select other countries, including Singapore and Mexico, but it has yet to launch in Europe. Apple usually waits up to a few weeks before expanding the promotion to countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.
• Higher Education - Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the Qualified Country and students attending or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible to purchase. Purchases from the Apple Store for Education Individuals are not for institutional purchase or resale.
• Higher Education Parents - Parents purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private Higher Education institution in the Qualified Country, are eligible to purchase.
Apple's Back to School promotion starts today and ends September 25, 2017 in the United States and Canada. Apple's terms and conditions outline the complete eligibility requirements for the promotion in those countries.
Students are required to verify their enrollment or acceptance in a higher education institution in order to participate in the promotion. Not a student? Visit our Apple Deals roundup for other deals on Apple products and accessories.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
31 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Why not a price reduction equal in value? At least make that an option!
You obviously don't understand marketing.
If I give you a $100 item for free for buying something, I'm NOT out $100. I'm only out what it costs to make that item, like $50. Your perceived value is $100, but my cost is $50.
If I gave you a price reduction of $100, then my cost is $100. Not as good for me.
Additionally, Apple gets more people using Beats and can talk about those increased numbers. They can't do that if they just give cash back. And giving $50 off sounds worse than 'free $100 beats'.
This is why so many stores, like Target, want to give away $25 gift cards with $100 purchase instead of just $25 off. First, it encourages people to come back to Target, second that $25 really doesn't cost their bottom line $25.
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
these educational discounts have sucked from since they dropped giving the free ipod touch. Screw apple and screw their crap-fest headphones! So glad I'm no longer a Mac user.
Yeah screw free stuff! How dare they?!?!?!?
36 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Beats must be selling really well...
I don't even care about Beats being good or bad but who cares? They've given out iTunes cards before, those must not have been selling well? Or Apple gift cards? Or Printers? Or iPod Touches/Minis.
Its free. Never seen so many people bitch about something free they can re-sell.
12 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Good old days.
27 minutes ago at 07:19 am
ebay will be flooded with BeatsX by the weekend.
42 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Why not a price reduction equal in value? At least make that an option!
Beats is the new bloatware.
Beats is the new bloatware.
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Okay well I guess I'm not so disappointed I bought my iPad early and missed this.
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Might actually buy my iMac from Apple now. SLight discount, plus headphones I can sell, perfect.
49 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Beats must be selling really well...
47 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Beats must be selling really well...The Solo3’s are the first ones worth a damn, IMO, in the whole “Solo” family. They have the W1 chip and the sound and battery life are much better than in the past.
[ Read All Comments ]