Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 11 to developers for testing purposes, a little over two weeks after releasing the first beta following the operating system's debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center, or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed.
iOS 11 is Apple's biggest software release ever for the iPad, with a new Dock that introduces much improved multitasking, a Files app for better managing files, improved Apple Pencil support, a revamped App Switcher, and system-wide drag and drop.
The update also includes many features for both the iPhone and the iPad, including a redesigned and customizable Control Center, a new Lock screen that's merged with the Notification Center. Peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments are being introduced in the Messages app, which is also gaining a new App Drawer, and there's a new Do Not Disturb feature that is designed to help drivers stay focused on the road. Siri, Photos, the Camera app, and more are also gaining significant improvements.
ARKit for developers will result in a wide range of new augmented reality apps, while a Core ML SDK will allow apps to become a whole lot smarter.
The iOS 11 beta is only available for registered developers at this time. As it has done in the past, Apple will provide a public beta for public beta testers in late June and the software will see an official release in the fall alongside new iPhones.
For full details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our extensive iOS 11 roundup.
