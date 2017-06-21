New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS High Sierra to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers for testing purposes, a little over two weeks after introducing the new software and releasing the first beta at its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference.
The new beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, subsequent betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
macOS High Sierra introduces new core storage, video, and graphics technology. The update supports the new Apple File System (APFS) and High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC), plus it introduces an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.
Photos is being updated with a new sidebar that makes it easier to access editing tools and albums, and there are new editing options like Curves and Selective Color. It also supports external editing apps like Photoshop and Pixelmator, saving changes made in those apps.
Improvements to Safari are coming, including speed enhancements and a new feature that puts a stop to data tracking. Siri in macOS High Sierra has expanded music capabilities and a new, more natural voice, and Spotlight supports flight status information. There are also improvements to iCloud, FaceTime, Messages, and Notes.
macOS High Sierra is available only for registered developers, but Apple plans to make a public macOS High Sierra beta available later this summer, giving public beta testers a chance to try out the software before it sees a public release in the fall.
1 minute ago at 01:23 pm
No reviews yet? Come on fellow forum members. You guys are getting slow. :eek:
In all seriousness, I hope this beta brings some stability. I have held off for that reason. Give me some good news so I can head to the Developer portal. :)
What is the scope of good news that will make you head to the portal? I will probably get an iPhone 7 later this week. ;)
13 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
