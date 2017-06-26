New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 11 to Public Beta Testers
Apple today released the first public beta of iOS 11 to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to download and test the update ahead of its fall release. iOS 11 has been available for developers since June 5, and the first public beta corresponds with the second developer beta.
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 11 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. Before installing a beta, make sure to create a full encrypted iTunes backup and be sure to install it on a secondary device because beta software is not stable and can include many bugs.
iOS 11 brings subtle design changes to the operating system, including a new Lock screen experience and a customizable, redesigned Control Center. Siri is smarter, has a more natural voice, and can do more, Messages features person-to-person Apple Pay, Notes has searchable handwriting and document scanning, and Music now lets you share playlists with your friends.
A new Files app improves file management on iOS devices, and for the iPad in particular, there's a new Dock, an App Switcher, and support for Drag and Drop, all of which vastly improves multitasking on the device. An entirely revamped App Store is coming in the update, photos and videos take up less space, iMessages can be stored in iCloud, and developers are getting new tools like ARKit for creating impressive new augmented reality apps and games.
For full details on all of the new features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup. iOS 11 will be available for developers and public testers for testing purposes for several months ahead of a planned fall release.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
28 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
Have fun with the bugs kids.
13 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Don’t mind me. Just putting this link here to make sure people backup their devices before complaining about bugs:
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203282
20 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Very tempting to try on iPad Pro.
7 minutes ago at 01:31 pm
Don’t mind me. Just putting this link here to make sure people backup their devices before complaining about bugs:
20 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
When I try to d/l the beta profile, it's still showing iOS 10. Any fix for that?
Same. Says 10.3.3 is the latest version still.
28 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
Hopefully High Sierra soon as well :)
