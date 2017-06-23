New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
New iPhone 8 Glimpse Combines Leaked Parts to Show Off What Device Might Look Like at Launch
Geskin's images depict an iPhone 8 dummy model as we've seen previously, with a suggested 5.8-inch display area, minimal bezels, front-facing camera and sensor dip, but with an all-black frame instead of models that have previously depicted a rumored stainless steel frame. To give users a glimpse as to what the iPhone 8 display might look like when activated, Geskin then attached a picture of an iOS wallpaper to the dummy, and applied a screen protector on top.
This most likely how #iPhone8 will look like.— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 23, 2017
(Dummy + Printed Picture +Screen Protector) pic.twitter.com/G9SrlSaS9L
A video shared on Geskin's Twitter account has further provided a glimpse into the iPhone 8 dummy in motion.
#iPhone8 Hands-on Video— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 23, 2017
(sort of 😁)
(Dummy + Printed Picture + Screen Protector) pic.twitter.com/gkKjWH0tLe
I think this is the first iPhone I might wait in line for and I have never done that. Mainly being the Changes have me excited after three years of the same design.
Same here..but I'm gonna be super extra and book a full quick little trip to NYC and make a weekend out of it
You mean, thank you, Samsung? S6 edge came out two years ago...
Just saying.
No, he was strictly referring to Apple. It's been requested by many to have the bezels reduced with the iPhone for years. This being the first year, the reduction of the bezels actually gives the iPhone a refreshed look and much needed. It's just one of the many physical changes coming for the new iPhone and honestly, many are welcoming any physical changes at this point.
