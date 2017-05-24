Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
New iPhone 8 Dummy Video Surfaces as Third-Party Companies Start Developing Clones
Though we're only four months away from the presumed launch of the "iPhone 8," we haven't seen any part leaks for the much-rumored OLED device nor have we seen parts for the two standard LCD iPhones that are said to accompany it.
With a lack of part leaks, we're relying on dummy units, design drawings, and design renders to give us an idea of what to expect from the device, and there's been no shortage of those leaks, many of which are somewhat confusing due to the fact that Apple tested several iPhone 8 prototypes.
This week, the first hands-on video featuring an alleged iPhone 8 dummy model surfaced. We already saw the dummy model in question in photographs back in April, but the video provides a better look at the device, and perhaps a better picture of what the iPhone 8 might look like if accurate.
This particular dummy device, said to be a CNC model, aligns with design drawings and rumors pointing towards an edge-to-edge display with a glass body encased in a shiny stainless steel frame. There is no Home button and no visible Touch ID sensor, suggesting it is built into the display, which would be in line with many rumors.
It features a dual-lens rear camera in a vertical orientation and it lacks an Apple logo, so it's not entirely clear if this is representative of the final design Apple settled on, but it does match up with a lot of the rumors we've heard. Alleged iPhone 8 design drawings and schematics that resemble this dummy suggest the iPhone will be thicker than the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The dummy device in the video above represents one set of design drawings we've seen, but there's also a second set of design images that have circulated featuring an iPhone with an aluminum body and a rear Touch ID button underneath the Apple logo. The device with a rear Touch ID button is said to be one of the prototypes Apple tested as a fallback should an under-display Touch ID solution not pan out.
Rumors and leaks seem to be coalescing around the first iPhone 8 design without a rear Touch ID sensor, suggesting the images with the back Touch ID button are based on an outdated design that was perhaps scrapped. That it appears unlikely this design will be used in the iPhone 8 hasn't stopped one China-based company from creating an iPhone 8 clone based on the schematics and design drawings that have been circulating.
Leaker Benjamin Geskin this morning shared images of what he says is an iPhone 8 clone that was designed based on an early iPhone 8 prototype model. It features a front display with slim bezels, a vertical camera, an aluminum body in multiple colors, and a rear Touch ID sensor.
As a clone, this is not representative of what the real iPhone 8 will look like, but it provides an interesting glimpse at prototype design and what an iPhone with a rear Touch ID sensor might resemble.
With multiple prototypes in testing, the actual design of the iPhone 8 will remain unconfirmed and up in the air until we start to see legitimate part leaks. In past years, part leaks have started earlier than May, and their absence may suggest that Apple still has not settled on a finalized design.
For a complete overview of the iPhone 8 rumors and a better picture of what we expect to see included in the overhauled device, make sure to check out our iPhone 8 roundup. It goes into much greater detail on the different design prototypes and it includes information on all of the internal features we expect, like advanced biometrics (facial or iris recognition), an A11 processor, wireless charging, a new front-facing camera system, and more.
59 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
It's like each new iPhone looks worse than the previous one.
59 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
No. Just no.
58 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
I sure hope that home button is NOT on the back.
37 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
It's like each new iPhone looks worse than the previous one.
This is exactly what I expected.
Did you read?
It's not an iPhone, it's a freaking cheap knock-off.
But what am I saying?
Carry on with your daily dose of hate!
57 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
I'm still not buying Touch ID on the back. It's just not ergonomic, and it doesn't seem like something Apple would do. Obviously I could be wrong, but I don't think I am.
How would that even work as a home button? Pushing against the back with your index just wouldn't work. The thumb works because you're pushing the phone against your palm.
How would that even work as a home button? Pushing against the back with your index just wouldn't work. The thumb works because you're pushing the phone against your palm.
56 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
I think the traditional iphone look has become so iconic, they would be foolish to change it. I mean, a rectangle with rounded corners and a small circle at the bottom means iphone to everyone. It's a world-wide mark at this point.
16 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Some of you commenters are so ridiculous. Someone could leak a picture of a rock and call it the iPhone 8 and you'd all be like "It's so ugly! Apple has lost its touch! I'm not buying that!".
28 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
the Black & Slate iPhone 5 = best looking iPhone to date
24 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
I think the traditional iphone look has become so iconic, they would be foolish to change it. I mean, a rectangle with rounded corners and a small circle at the bottom means iphone to everyone. It's a world-wide mark at this point.
Anyways guys, the second design in this article is NOT what they'll (most likely) do, they even say it right there. Just read please.
And to those saying the iPhone keeps getting uglier: the 7 most certainly looks better than the 6 series. It has no antenna bands running through the back, the cameras are centered with the corner radius, and even if you don't like the lack of headphone jack, the lower side now is symmetrical because of it, which aesthetically speaking is a plus.
Furthermore, this alleged iPhone 8 design has a few more subtle changes that make it cleaner, such as the flash being grouped in the camera housing and not just randomly floating beside it, or the glass back that doesn't require antenna bands altogether. And depending on how they'll handle the front facing cameras, we might get a very nice looking front with minimal bezels on all the sides too.
Let's just wait to see what the final thing looks like before we start criticizing the design at least.
23 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
So, the SE will continue to be the best iPhone through the end of 2017...
