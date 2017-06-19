Ring Launches Second-Generation Video Doorbell With 1080p Video and Removable Battery

Ring today launched the Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p video, up from 720p, and a removable, rechargeable battery pack.
Ring's original Video Doorbell also has a battery, but it's not removable, so the whole doorbell has to be unmounted and taken inside every six to twelve months or so to be recharged with an included Micro-USB cable. A removable battery pack makes recharging the video doorbell much more convenient.
Alternatively, the Video Doorbell 2 can continue to be hardwired with an 8-24 VAC transformer part of existing wired doorbell setups.
Ring's second-generation video doorbell also features customizable, interchangeable silver and brown faceplates, and improved infrared night vision with a 160º field of view and 180º horizontal motion detection angle. It continues to have two-way audio with noise cancellation, and so-called bank-grade encryption.
Ring connects to a home's Wi-Fi network and streams live video and audio to a paired iPhone and iPad through the free Ring Video Doorbell app on the App Store [Direct Link]. Video recordings can be saved in the cloud for up to 60 days with Ring's optional $30 per year, per camera subscription plan.
Ring is accepting orders for the Video Doorbell 2 on its website for $199, the same introductory price as its original Video Doorbell, now $179. The sleeker, hardwired-only Video Doorbell Pro is also available for $249.
Ring said the Video Doorbell 2 is also available today at all 15,000 major U.S. retailers that carry its devices, including Best Buy and Home Depot.
