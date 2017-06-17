Apple Announces 'Lose Your Wallet' Apple Pay Shopping Event With Merchant Discounts in San Francisco

Apple has announced a special shopping event, called "Lose Your Wallet," to be held in San Francisco next weekend, on June 23-25, with a collection of discounts for Apple Pay users. In Hayes Valley and the Marina anyone who has Apple Pay set up on their iPhone or Apple Watch will be able to take advantage of the exclusive discounts and offers at a variety of merchants (via Apple Insider).
Some of the Hayes Valley merchants with exclusive Apple Pay offers running next weekend include Aether (get a free gift card), Smitten Ice Cream (take 25 percent off your order), Blue Bottle Coffee (take 15 percent off your order), Sugar ($5 martinis and beers), Double Decker (get large fries for $1), and more. The offers will be enacted immediately when users check out at each store with Apple Pay.
In the Marina, some locations participating include David's Tea (take 10 percent off and get free tea of the day), Ghirardelli (get a free chocolate pouch), Marina Deli (get a free cookie with a sandwich), Peet's Coffee (take $1 off all beverages), United Liquor and Deli (get a free cork puller with every bottle of wine), and more.
In total, twenty stores in Hayes Valley and sixteen stores in the Marina will have Apple Pay-related offers and discounts for users June 23-25. Check out Apple's new webpage for the "Lose Your Wallet" event to see the full list. The site also lists a few exclusive app and partner offers, including Caviar (take $5 off your order) and an invitation from Square to visit its pop-up on Hayes Street and in the Marina for more exclusive Apple Pay offers.
