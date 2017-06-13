New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
'The One Device' Book Covering 'Secret History' of iPhone Available June 20
June 29 will mark ten years since the original iPhone went on sale in the United States. And just days before the anniversary, a new book detailing the smartphone's so-called "secret history" is set to be released.
The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by technology journalist Brian Merchant, reflects on how the iPhone transformed the world and turned Apple into the most valuable company ever.
An excerpt of the book, which is said to contain exclusive interviews with the engineers, inventors, and developers who guided every stage of the iPhone's creation, has been published on The Verge today:
The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by technology journalist Brian Merchant, reflects on how the iPhone transformed the world and turned Apple into the most valuable company ever.
An excerpt of the book, which is said to contain exclusive interviews with the engineers, inventors, and developers who guided every stage of the iPhone's creation, has been published on The Verge today:
If you worked at Apple in the mid-2000s, you might have noticed a strange phenomenon afoot: people were disappearing.The book can be pre-ordered for $18.50 on Amazon in hardcover format ahead of its release on June 20. It's also available to pre-order on the iBooks Store for $14.99 in digital format for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
It happened slowly at first. One day there’d be an empty chair where a star engineer used to sit. A key member of the team, gone. Nobody could tell you exactly where they went.
“I had been hearing rumblings about, well, it was unclear what was being built, but it was clear that a lot of the best engineers from the best teams had been slurped over to this mysterious team,” says Evan Doll, who was then a software engineer at Apple…
Tag: iBooks
Top Rated Comments(View all)
20 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Hard to believe it has been 10 years since I stood in line to get my original 8GB iPhone, which I still have in it's box on my desk at home. My entire life has changed since those early days of college, but I still use an iPhone. My MacRumors account will also be 10 years old soon! I remember making an account so I could leak information about how many iPhones the Apple Store on the Plaza in KC was getting for launch. That post ended up going around that Apple store, and my friend who leaked it to me said they were questioning everyone about it. He was scared for his job for a while, and I felt really bad. I was still fairly new to Apple stuff, even though I had used some Macs in college, and didn't fully realize how severe the secrecy was surrounding every aspect of the company. I had lurked here for a couple years, but didn't realize that even retail secrecy was so high.
9 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Sounds like the iPhone Rapture at Apple campus.
13 minutes ago at 08:46 am
Hmm.. there is a misspelling in the title of the book. For Apple it's not THE iPhone it's just iPhone. Pretty poor to miss that when you write this book.
[ Read All Comments ]