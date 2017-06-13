New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 10.3.3 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.3 update to developers, two weeks after seeding the second beta and a month after the release of iOS 10.3.2, a minor bug fix update.
Registered developers can download the third iOS 10.3.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
No significant features or notable bug fixes were found in the first two betas, suggesting iOS 10.3.3 is an update that's minor in scale and designed to introduce security improvements and bug fixes. It does, however, include new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
iOS 10.3.3 is likely to be one of the last updates to iOS 10 as Apple starts shifting its full focus to iOS 11. The first beta of iOS 11 was released to developers on June 5 following Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
31 minutes ago at 09:58 am
lol everyone forgot this actually exist.
31 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Annoying, was hoping for 11 beta 2
25 minutes ago at 10:05 am
iOS 10.3.3 beta is so last year.
/s :D
/s :D
24 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Source?The engineering team has been busy with WWDC and beta 2 is typically 2-3 weeks after a developer preview is released for a major iOS update (i.e. 10.0). Guessing beta 2 with coincide with the public beta which Craig F said would come at the end of June.
25 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Nothing on public channel yet.
Source?I mean, it's a few weeks from the end of June, when iOS 11 public beta is promised to be released, right?
