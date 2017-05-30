Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 10.3.3 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.3 update to developers, two weeks after seeding the first beta and a little over two weeks following the release of iOS 10.3.2, a minor bug fix update.
Registered developers can download iOS 10.3.3 beta 2 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile is installed.
No significant features or notable bug fixes were found in the first beta, suggesting iOS 10.3.3, like iOS 10.3.2, is an update that's minor in scale and designed to introduce security improvements and address bugs. It does introduce new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, though.
iOS 10.3.3 could be one of the last updates to iOS 10, as Apple is beginning to shift its focus to iOS 11. iOS 11 will make its debut at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 5. iOS 11 will be in testing for several months before seeing a fall public release.
Registered developers can download iOS 10.3.3 beta 2 from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile is installed.
No significant features or notable bug fixes were found in the first beta, suggesting iOS 10.3.3, like iOS 10.3.2, is an update that's minor in scale and designed to introduce security improvements and address bugs. It does introduce new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, though.
iOS 10.3.3 could be one of the last updates to iOS 10, as Apple is beginning to shift its focus to iOS 11. iOS 11 will make its debut at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 5. iOS 11 will be in testing for several months before seeing a fall public release.
Related Roundup: iOS 10
Top Rated Comments(View all)
16 minutes ago at 10:09 am
IOS 11 hopefully will have Dark mode and Indoor Maps.Indoor maps?
22 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Nah, I'm just gonna wait for iOS 11 next week.
18 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Makes me only more excited for iOS 11 next monday :)
[ Read All Comments ]