New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New 2017 iPad Pro Models Now Available in Apple Stores

Tuesday June 13, 2017 6:02 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new 2017 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that were introduced at last week's Worldwide Developers Conference are today available for purchase at Apple retail stores around the world.

With stock now available at retail locations, in-store pickup for the iPad Pro has also gone live, allowing customers to check stock at local Apple Stores.


Apple began accepting iPad Pro orders just after the WWDC keynote event, and the first iPad Pro models began shipping out over the weekend with most offering June 13 delivery dates.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro replaces the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, offering a bigger display with 40 percent smaller side bezels and a slightly larger and heavier body. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the same size as the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Both new iPad Pro models feature new ProMotion display technology, which offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and smoother motion, along with much more powerful A10X Fusion chips with 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster GPU performance compared to the A9X chip.

Pricing for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, starts at $649. Pricing for the 12.9-inch model, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, starts at $799.

Tag: Apple retail
[ 39 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
willjobsX23
1 hour ago at 06:11 am

I still have an iPad 4 and I can't find a use for it.


Why did you buy it in the first place?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
gobikerider
1 hour ago at 06:26 am

Hmm...Apple's website says available June 29 for my stores yet yesterday the store employee said they would be in stock today.

Really hmm so I should still go later today then? Eh
[doublepost=1497360401][/doublepost]

Mine's at home and waiting.

"Boss I'm not feeling so good" :p:D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
kazmac
1 hour ago at 06:28 am
Just picked up a 12.9 wifi 256gb space gray at 5th Avenue Manhattan. The only accessory they did not have for that size is the leather slip case.

The screen refresh rate is amazing and this 2nd gen 12.9 feels a lot lighter than the first gen did. Looking forward to setting up properly tonight and drawing again.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
argentum47
53 minutes ago at 06:39 am
I've been an iPad skeptic for a long time, but this time with (somewhat) more desktop-like OS, better pencil support, smaller bezels, and 120 Hz screen, couldn't really resist. They've done a good job :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
54 minutes ago at 06:37 am
Why in the heck would they make the bezels smaller? The existing iPad bezels were already kind of hard to hold onto without covering the screen. Now it's going to be even harder.

I don't get the hate on bezels, especially in this forum. You need to be able to HOLD your devices; it's nice to be able to without your fingers covering the screen.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nwcs
1 hour ago at 06:06 am
I did find it interesting that Apple made no big deal about the thinner bezels -- something so many here were salivating about for so long. These are the first iPads in a long time, with iOS 11, that are even on my radar. So that's a good thing in a manner of speaking for Apple. It means people may be paying attention to iPads a bit more than before.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
aking83
1 hour ago at 06:24 am
Can't wait to get mine today!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 06:04 am
10.5 inch iPad Pro looks really tempting,it will be solid upgrade from iPad Mini.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thekeyring
51 minutes ago at 06:41 am

Why in the heck would they make the bezels smaller? The existing iPad bezels were already kind of hard to hold onto without covering the screen. Now it's going to be even harder.

I don't get the hate on bezels, especially in this forum. You need to be able to HOLD your devices; it's nice to be able to without your fingers covering the screen.


I think because with iPads the bezel is still big enough to hold, and any accidental screen touches are ignored by iOS.

With the iPhone, most people hold it by the frame, so the smaller the phone can be without sacrificing screen size, the better.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thekeyring
53 minutes ago at 06:38 am

I did find it interesting that Apple made no big deal about the thinner bezels -- something so many here were salivating about for so long. These are the first iPads in a long time, with iOS 11, that are even on my radar. So that's a good thing in a manner of speaking for Apple. It means people may be paying attention to iPads a bit more than before.


Totally agree. I think for my work a desktop Mac will eventually make the most sense.

These iPads + iOS 11 have given me faith that an iPad could be my portable device, not a retina MacBook.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]