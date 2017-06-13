New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
New 2017 iPad Pro Models Now Available in Apple Stores
With stock now available at retail locations, in-store pickup for the iPad Pro has also gone live, allowing customers to check stock at local Apple Stores.
Apple began accepting iPad Pro orders just after the WWDC keynote event, and the first iPad Pro models began shipping out over the weekend with most offering June 13 delivery dates.
The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro replaces the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, offering a bigger display with 40 percent smaller side bezels and a slightly larger and heavier body. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the same size as the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Both new iPad Pro models feature new ProMotion display technology, which offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and smoother motion, along with much more powerful A10X Fusion chips with 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster GPU performance compared to the A9X chip.
Pricing for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, starts at $649. Pricing for the 12.9-inch model, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, starts at $799.
I still have an iPad 4 and I can't find a use for it.
Why did you buy it in the first place?
Hmm...Apple's website says available June 29 for my stores yet yesterday the store employee said they would be in stock today.Really hmm so I should still go later today then? Eh
Mine's at home and waiting."Boss I'm not feeling so good" :p:D
The screen refresh rate is amazing and this 2nd gen 12.9 feels a lot lighter than the first gen did. Looking forward to setting up properly tonight and drawing again.
I don't get the hate on bezels, especially in this forum. You need to be able to HOLD your devices; it's nice to be able to without your fingers covering the screen.
Why in the heck would they make the bezels smaller? The existing iPad bezels were already kind of hard to hold onto without covering the screen. Now it's going to be even harder.
I think because with iPads the bezel is still big enough to hold, and any accidental screen touches are ignored by iOS.
With the iPhone, most people hold it by the frame, so the smaller the phone can be without sacrificing screen size, the better.
I did find it interesting that Apple made no big deal about the thinner bezels -- something so many here were salivating about for so long. These are the first iPads in a long time, with iOS 11, that are even on my radar. So that's a good thing in a manner of speaking for Apple. It means people may be paying attention to iPads a bit more than before.
Totally agree. I think for my work a desktop Mac will eventually make the most sense.
These iPads + iOS 11 have given me faith that an iPad could be my portable device, not a retina MacBook.
